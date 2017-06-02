Lake Calhoun Country Club 2017 Men’s Golf
Round 5 – First Half
May 25, 2017
Winning Team: Double Take Bar & Grill
Players: Larry Kaiser, Roger Anderson, Murry Grieve, Ed Newell, John Stephenson, Chet Travis, Jeff Watznaue
Events:
Low Gross: Matt Herridge 39; Low Net: Jeff King 44-15-29
Closest to Pin No. 5: C. Jones
Longest Drive No. 4: C. Jones
Longest Putt No. 9: J. Graves
Weekly Results
Double Take Bar & Grill 6, Colony Inn 5, State Bank of Toulon 4, Branchfield Casting 3, Porter Hay Insurance 2, Jager Insurance 1.
Team Standings
Colony Inn 17, Porter Hay Insurance 16, Double Take Bar & Grill 16, State Bank of Toulon 14, Branchfield Casting 10, Jager Insurance 9.