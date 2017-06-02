Lake Calhoun Country Club 2017 Men’s Golf

Round 5 – First Half

May 25, 2017

Winning Team: Double Take Bar & Grill

Players: Larry Kaiser, Roger Anderson, Murry Grieve, Ed Newell, John Stephenson, Chet Travis, Jeff Watznaue

Events:

Low Gross: Matt Herridge 39; Low Net: Jeff King 44-15-29

Closest to Pin No. 5: C. Jones

Longest Drive No. 4: C. Jones

Longest Putt No. 9: J. Graves

Weekly Results

Double Take Bar & Grill 6, Colony Inn 5, State Bank of Toulon 4, Branchfield Casting 3, Porter Hay Insurance 2, Jager Insurance 1.

Team Standings

Colony Inn 17, Porter Hay Insurance 16, Double Take Bar & Grill 16, State Bank of Toulon 14, Branchfield Casting 10, Jager Insurance 9.