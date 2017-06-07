LaFayette rejects sidewalk bid

To purchase printer for library



By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



The Village of LaFayette recently advertised for bids to replace a five by six foot section and adjacent sidewalk areas in front of the LaFayette Post Office. Only one bid for the project was received from County Line Services, Incorporated. That bid was for $5,007.63, which the board quickly rejected as too high of a price. This action was tabled until next month in order to seek additional bids and costs or find an alternative to concrete.



In an action not listed on the agenda, the board acted upon allocating up to $500 for the purchase of a new printer for the village’s library. The current 2009 printer at the library is broken and no company is willing to attempt to repair it due to its age.



Village President Greg Bartley stated, “This to me [replacing the printer] would fall under maintenance and the running of our town.” Bartley went on to explain, “[Village Clerk] Robin [Bartley] uses the computer at the library to print the agenda [for the village board meetings] and other things.”



Bartley continued, “I don’t think this is something to be voted on, it’s more of a maintenance issue. It would be comparable with [unintelligible] to ‘X’ amount of dollars to get the printer.” The board then voted unanimously to appropriate the $500 limit for the printer purchase.



Board members present were Bethany Peterson, Clarence Wagher, Vicki McRell and Larry Townsend. Rick Shipman and Chris Smith were absent.



Because this item was not listed on the agenda and the board acted by voting to approve the printer expenditure, it is an illegal action according to the Open Meetings Act by-laws.



Water shut-off replacements were acted upon. The board decided that one replacement per month of three needing replacing would be completed now. A review of finances each month would occur before the next valve replacement would take place.



LaFayette resident Cody McDonley requested to address the village board concerning nuisance letters of warning he has received from the village. The letters concern his property and require a resident to “clean-up” the nuisance items on the property.



McDonley asked for a two month extension in order to comply in getting his property cleared of the items. The board granted McDonley until August 1 to remove or garage the items in question, for example a truck frame separated from its body.



After the meeting had adjourned, water supervisor Carl Corrigan was questioned about the recent overwhelming chlorine level in the water system.



Corrigan said, “We had a pump have problems and at one point the water usage in the village was 30,000 gallons.” Evidently, according to Corrigan, the pump overcompensated for the unusually large usage and put additional chlorine into the system. Corrigan continued, “I flushed the system, which removed the excess chlorine, but it was still in the water lines. It should have cleared up by running the water for three to four minutes after that.”