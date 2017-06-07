County board showdown with elected officials continues with letter to Sheriff

Just prior to deadline this week, The News was given information of two actions by the county board that will take place next week at their monthly meeting on June 13.



First, Chairman Coleen Magnussen plans to deliver a “budget compliance letter” to Sheriff Steve Sloan just prior to the meeting. The letter is presumed to be in regards to last month’s county board meeting after which she called the Sheriff’s Office “out of control”.



As reported by The News on May 17, Magnussen and Zerla pointed out that the sheriff’s office salaries are at $23,000 more than last year. Magnussen then reassigned committee chairs, removing the then current chair Al Curry.



“We’ve had a lot of crap going on,” was Sloan’s response at the time for the increased overtime his office has experienced this year.



It is unclear what other control measures or actions the letter might include.

The county has also asked county insurance agent John Leezer to open a claim with Pekin Insurance against the Treasurer bond “in hopes of recovering revenue lost by Stark County due to IRS late fees and penalties.”



According to a letter from former Treasurer Katrina Rewerts to the board member Curry, the fines had been agreed to be waived by the IRS and were due to a single online submitting mistake. That letter of confirmation should have been received after Rewerts left her post, according to the statement.



An additional fine of $42,000 from IMRF was to be waived as well, because retiring Sheriff Jimmie Dison’s pay was reviewed prior to his retirement by IMRF and stipends were included as new payments, when they were not new.