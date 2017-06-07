Ian and his WWI museum come to Toulon

Struck by the friendliness here

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]

Englishman Ian Houghton and Angela Hyde, of Toulon, met on Facebook, struck up a friendship across the Atlantic, one thing led to another and now for the past year Mr. and Mrs. Houghton have been together in their early 1900s home in Toulon. Nice story.

Ian, 56, also brought to Toulon his fascinating collection of hundreds of original and replica World War I memorabilia, now all neatly displayed as a mini-museum in the second story of their home.

Ian is retired after 35 years in security work in England, for the past 10 as part of the detail for the famous banker Lord Jacob Rothschild and his family at Spencer House (think the late Lady Diana) in London. The huge mansion in London is still owned by the Spencer Family yet leased to Rothschild for business and social purposes.

Ian grew up in Westcliff-on-Sea, a small city on the estuary of the Thames southeast of London.

As a young man, Ian trained as a chef yet found better pay and hours in security work. One of his security positions was at a detention center for illegal immigrants where he was also trained in hostage negotiations.

Newcomer Ian says he is struck by the friendliness of everyone he meets in the Toulon area and “by all the people who wave at me. And I wonder, ‘Who in the world is that?’”

But he has been surprised by how brash and aggressive the people in Chicago are, in contrast.

“I do like the leisurely, slow pace of life here,” says Ian who has been in town since last August. “Yet it has been quite a cultural adjustment—to stop working, move to a new country, marry, and get a new family (Angela’s).” Ian left his elderly Mother, who encouraged him to come (“We’re neither of us getting any younger,” she told Ian) and two step-brothers in England.

A fascination with The Great War—the war to end all wars

Always interested in history, Ian began family research in 2012, especially about his great-great grandfather and other forbears who served in the Worcestershire Regiment in World War I.

The research expanded to all things World War I. Ian’s second story “museum” collection includes a wall of bookshelves about the war as well as scores, maybe hundreds of memorabilia from the war.

Ian has weaponry, including machine guns, grenades, a menacing weathered bayonet dug up from the Somme battlefield, as well as a recreation of an officer’s billet near the trenches, complete with gramophone.

As a quite articulate historian of the war, Ian is a re-enactor who dons one of his several uniforms and discusses in detail the slice of the war represented by the togs he wears, whether an officer’s attire or that of a stretcher bearer.

Ian hopes to become active in Great War re-enactments in the U.S., and he has already participated in one at Rockford.

Like all wars, The Great War was hideous. According to Ian, the biggest killer was not the machine guns that mowed down scores of thousands who went over the trenches but, even more ghastly, the shrapnel from artillery shells that were timed to go off about head-high as British and other soldiers moved toward German lines.

And that is a reason there were so many ghastly, disfiguring head wounds from the war.

Indeed, the English soldiers did not have metal helmets until 1916, two years after the war commenced. Until then, they wore soft cloth caps. Even the metal helmets provided protection only against shrapnel but not from bullets.

Officers had it even worse than enlisted men, says Ian. The snipers targeted officers, whose markings gave them away.

“The average life expectancy of an officer at the front was just six weeks,” says Ian.

World War I (1914-18) is obviously in the middle of its centenary.

Ian, who thinks all war senseless, says war is about power and greed.

“Many of those who served in World War I,” says Ian, “considered it noble and patriotic at the time, yet years later came to see themselves as pawns in a bigger game of slaughter.”

Readers can see more about Ian and his WWI collection at his website: www.tommy1418.com.

Ian is a thoughtful, interesting fellow. I enjoyed chatting with him, though I missed his bride Angela, who was at work at the Leezer Agency when I visited this past week.

2512