County Watch—Doing good; Jannifer and Tom; Chuck; CodeRed

Started in 1959 to serve nine youngsters with disabilities, Abilities Plus in Kewanee now serves 250 youngsters and oldsters from Stark, Henry and Bureau counties. A great, caring, loving place.



Abilities Plus recently published a report of those who have given money, in-kind and other support to Abilities Plus in the past year. I was struck by the number of folks on the lists who are from Stark County.



Now appreciate that I don’t know all the people in our county, so this list is incomplete. But let me list those I do know:



Bill Morrissey

Randall, Roberta and Julie Cinnamon

Sue Herridge

Tonya Pike

Renee Wallace

Colleen Stevens

Becky Heaton

Bradford American Legion

Integrity Plumbing

Anne Westart

Tom and Melanie Boudreau

Pat Brown

David Cox

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Cox

Mark and Kathy Duncan

Steve, Karen, Keith and Jenna Ehnle

Ron and Javon Eisenbarth

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ely

Roger and Ruth Garrison

Robert and Mary Horsley

Marilyn Jackson

John and Carol Lane

Tom and Sheila McMahill

Greg and Amy Milroy

Raymond and Dorothy Morrissey

Ron and Chris Morrissey

Don and Barbara Morrissey

Kenny and Jodie Musselman

Larry and Sharon Perkins

John and Betty Oliver

Mike and Sheila Rumbold

Jeff and Beth Rumbold

Loretta Rumbold

Phil (deceased) and Liz Sharkey

Doug Stahl

Alan Streitmatter

Harold Swank

John (deceased) and Lois Turnbull

Ron and Lorene Tuthill

Mildred Tuthill

Henry and Paulette Waldinger

Ron Wallace

Craig and Alice Webster

Doris Witte

Bradford Apostolic Christian Church

Pat’s Landscape Service

Pest Doctor

Regional Family Health Center

Rumbold & Kuhn Grain

Shafer Farms

Stark Ag Service

State Bank of Speer

State Bank of Toulon

Wallace Engineering



Whew! And apologies to folks I missed as I went through the published list.

Also appreciate that by far the biggest source of revenue for Abilities Plus comes from all of us taxpayers. We like to complain about our taxes, understandably, yet here is one program that could not exist in its present form without the support of our state government.



Two fine local authors have new books out.



Jannifer Powelson, of Princeton and also of the Stark County Soil and Water Conservation Service, is author of yet another captivating novel, “Freak of Nature.” A murder mystery, Jan’s book takes us to Door County and the lake waters around the peninsula. Sounds like a fun read.



Jan has already written four children’s books in the Rachel Raccoon and Sammy Skunk series, as well as two other books in the Nature Station Mystery Series.



Dr. Tom Schwerbrock, DVM, is the horse doctor who operates on horses from all over the Midwest at his Pin Oak Veterinary clinic north of Elmira.



Tom has come out with another book, “Retirement of a Horse Doctor.” From the publicity release: “The addition of classic literature, Scripture, and hands on knowledge of hunting, farming, and horse trades brings the novel alive, making it a real treat. . .”



By the way, Tom has not himself retired.



More about both authors and their books by Googling them.



State Senator Chuck Weaver, of Peoria, spoke this past week to the Kewanee League of Women Voters. (I sometimes jokingly refer to this fine group to which I have belonged as “The Plague of Women Voters,” which raises ire or a smile, depending upon whether the hearer knows me.)







Chuck asked every one of the 30 or so of us to have a question ready for him. He knew the bi-partisan group included Democrats, so he was putting himself on the line, you might say. Yet he handled a range of tough questions with candor, aplomb and a willingness to say he didn’t know the answers to all the questions, which I think was refreshing.



One lady asked, “Why can’t we require parenting classes?” As a pre-K teacher, the questioner observed that many of our problems lie with parents (mostly mothers, as Dad often is not at home) who don’t seem to have a clue as to what they are doing.



Chuck and the audience wrestled with the question. Both Chuck and some others felt it would be just another state mandate on what local schools must do, even though they agreed the lady had indeed hit upon a major problem.



As he often does, I have noticed, Chuck told the lady who asked the question that he would be pleased to put her together with experts, school people and others to see if they could come up with an approach that could work.



“I can’t solve all our problems, certainly,” Chuck said, “but I can help organize and manage efforts to do so.”



The lady is to email Chuck to get a process started. She seemed pleased.



Chuck noted that Illinois has the second highest property taxes in the nation, after New Jersey, and that a freeze on this local levy will probably be part of any budget solution.



It was a thoughtful discussion among good citizens of varied political stripes. We need more such, rather than all the angry vitriol spewed on people we disagree with, as happens so often these days.



County Emergency Management Director Don Schmidt recently walked me through the simple process of signing up for automated phone calls that alert county residents to impending possible emergencies such as tornadic activity or what-have-you.



Just search on the internet for Stark County, Illinois, then go to “Emergency Management” on left, and then click on “Code Red” banner at bottom of that page. The rest is simple; if I can do it, will be a breeze for you. An explanation of Code Red follows:



CodeRed is an emergency notification system for tornado warnings and other emergency situations that might arise in Stark County. Residents and businesses in Stark County should register on the system to receive these warnings. To date 22 businesses, 175 residential landlines, 332 cell phones with 174 requests for text messages, and 100 email addresses have been registered. We have many more to go. People with questions may call Don Schmidt, Stark County EMA Director at 309-286-3104.



2522