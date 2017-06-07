Karen K. (Krause) Roberts





April 14, 1958-June 1, 2017



Wisconsin – Karen Kay (Krause) Roberts, age 59, of Milton, Wisconsin, peacefully entered into eternal life June 1, 2017, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Lyme Disease.



She was born April 14, 1958, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, to Gary and Vivian (Way) Krause. Karen was the oldest daughter of six children; Gary (Machele) Krause, Bob Krause, Janine (Ken) Streitmatter, and Diana (Carl) Witte.



Karen attended schools in Orfordville, Footville, Toulon, Illinois, and Milton. She married Daniel “Duff” J. Roberts, her high school sweetheart and forever soul mate on February 21, 1976 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton. They have spent 41 years raising their four children; Angelie Roberts-Harrison, Jolene (Andy) Schulz, Daniel (Nichole) Roberts, and Jesse Roberts in the Milton Community.



Karen was a courageous, passionate, loving mother and grandmother. She was a proud grandmother to: Makenzi Oshel, Nick and Reagan Harrison, and Kayleigh, Trey, and Lyndon Roberts. Her unconditional love, devotion, and family loyalty were some of her greatest strengths. She was the center root of strength and love to her children and grandchildren. She was always a shoulder to lean on for anyone who needed her and always put others before herself.



She had two passions: family and riding motorcycles with her husband, Duff. Every summer they would take a road trip for a week with siblings and friends riding along side of them. Family get-togethers, baking with grandkids, and playing competitive card games were just a few of Karen’s favorite things to do. As a parent and grandmother she never missed a game, meet, or recital. The memories she’s created will last forever and the tenderness shared will never fade.



Karen was preceded in death by her father, Gary Krause, brother, Michael Krause, father-in-law, William “Jim” Roberts, and mother-in-law, Anita Roberts.



Karen’s “Celebration of Life” was held at The Gathering Place in Milton, Wisconsin, on Sunday, June 4, 2017. The gathering of family and friends began at 12 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. A dinner followed.



A heartfelt thank you to Agrace Hospice, especially Angie H. Lenore H., Lynn M., Heidi Z., Treasa H., Pastor Gloria S., and friends of the family Cheryl and Jon Webb.



Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services are assisting the family.

