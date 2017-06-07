Local News Around the County June 7, 2017 0 Comment Theo Wright (L) and Judd Wright, both of Bradford, flip a tray of pork chops that were roasted at Saturday’s Bradford Rescue Squad’s Hog Roast. Below, Brock Stotler (L), of Camp Grove, and Cole Wright (R) season pork burgers in preparation to go on the roasting pit. They and other young volunteers aided in the Bradford Rescue Squad Hog Roast last Saturday. Long lines of customers attended the Bradford Rescue Squad’s Hog Roast Saturday at the new Rescue Squad/Ambulance building. Servers dished out generous portions of roast hog, which included a chop, cutlet, burger and two types of pulled pork. There were 32 hogs total processed for the event. Eight whole hogs were butchered for the event, plus 24 hogs were made into the different cuts of meat. There were 1,380 meals served over the eight hour event. Wyoming High School Class of 1957, 60 years laterMembers of the Wyoming High School Class of 1957 met at the Lariat Club in Peoria on May 26, 2017 to celebrate their 60th class reunion.Back Row (l to r): Gene Siebenthal, Bill Cox, Ann Jackson Hall, David Sager, Kay Streitmatter Weaver, Gordon Stagg, Dean Enhle; Middle Row: Jim Pritchard, Marilyn Kelly Ryan, Ida Meaker Rosebeck, Betty Fennell Lequia, Carol Knobloch Bauer, Mary Jo O’Neil Callahan, Marge Kieser Zimmerman, Marilee Perrin Mohajer, Larry Streitmatter; Front Row: Evie Fulton Stahl, Linda Schaffer Towne (seated) Elsie Dunn Leon, Shirley Walker Grong. Missing from the photo was Richard St. John who took the photo. Pictured from (l – r): Ryan, Dillon, Mary Beth, Jeremy and Clint Kelly. The Kellys were at the State Bank of Toulon Saturday morning to draw names for the 60 oz. cooler loaded with prizes and two Adirondack chairs designed by Kurt Loncka, of Toulon. Winners drawn were Anne Westart, of Wyoming, for the cooler and prizes; Valerie Wagher, of Toulon, won the two Adirondack chairs.Jodi Dienst, from the State Bank of Toulon, drew out two lucky winners for the prizes offered in the benefit for Clint Kelly, who has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Proceeds of $2,446 will go toward the “Clint’s Crew” team for the MS Walk. Kathy Lawrence was recognized for 40 years of service and dedication to the Bradford Rescue Squad following the annual hog roast and auction, Saturday, June 3 in Bradford. Pictured sitting is Kathy Lawrence with Sharon Stotler, president of the Bradford Rescue Squad. 2713 Posted by | View Post | View Group