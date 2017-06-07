Kewanee-area robotics team to hold fundraiser at Flemish Club

Stark County students are members of Martin Motion



Neponset – Martin Motion, the Neponset based High School Robotics Team, will have a Fundraiser on Saturday, June 17 at the Flemish American Club in Kewanee.



The event will start at 11 a.m. with a bags tournament, dunk tank, lunch options, etc., followed by dinner, a live and silent auction, and a live band starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.



Funds raised will help provide uniforms, meals, hotels, transportation, and more. This program is offered at no cost to students to ensure equal opportunities for all participants.



Martin Motion is made up of high school students from the following schools: AlWood, Annawan, Bureau Valley, Cambridge, Galva, Kewanee, Stark County, and Wethersfield.



Martin Motion, a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team, was established in 2016 to ignite interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and is sponsored by Martin Engineering.



Monetary and auction-item donations are also being accepted. Please send donations to: Martin Motion at One Martin Place in Neponset, IL 61345.