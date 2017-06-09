Tom Sawyer presentation kicks off Senior Living Series programs

The Stark County Citizens’ Mental Health Task Force, Petersen Health Care, and the Stark County Health Department announce they are once again sponsoring a special Senior Living Series. The Senior Living Series is a schedule of informational programs aimed to give the latest, up-to-date information, that matters, to our area senior population.



The June program will be a presentation of Mark Twain’s “Tom Sawyer” by the Elsenpeter Marionettes. This classic adventure will be presented on Thursday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at Courtyard Estates, 100 Courtyard Estates, Bradford, IL.





RaeAnn Tucker, Director of Health Promotion, with the Stark County Health Department states, “We are so excited about our June Kick-Off to the program series. This a cooperative effort between the Bradford Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and the agencies that bring local residents the Stark County Senior Living Series of programs.”

The special event is FREE-OF CHARGE and open to all local residents of any age, 1-100. Grandparents and parents are encouraged to come with their grandchildren and children and enjoy a wonderful afternoon of fun, adventure and imagination courtesy of and funded by the Bradford Public Library.





Free giveaways and a door prize will be given out at each Senior Living Series session.

For more information about the upcoming Stark County Senior Living Series you may contact RaeAnn Tucker at the Stark County Health Department at (309) 852-3115 or Cinda Scott at the Bradford Library at 897-8400.