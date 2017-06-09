The 2017 recipients of Stacey Fairfield Memorial Scholarship

When Stacey Fairfield lost his battle with leukemia in November of 2006, the family wished to honor his memory and his passion for agriculture by establishing a scholarship to fund the educational pursuits of high school seniors toward an agricultural career.



Through the generosity of individuals and area businesses, the Stacey Fairfield Memorial Scholarship was established in the spring of 2007 to assist the educational expenses of scholarship recipients at a postsecondary educational institution majoring in any area of the agriculture industry. Previous recipients of the Stacey Fairfield Memorial Scholarship have included Addison Ryan, Jeremy Shaner, Nicholas George, Jon Heaton, Kevin Baumann, Elizabeth Heaton, Nolan Elsasser, Bruce Appenheimer, Blaze Porter, Cody Scott, Ethan Scholl, and Hudson Elsasser.



The 2017 recipients of the Stacey Fairfield Memorial Scholarship are Jessica Purdy and Samantha Wall. Jessica is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Purdy of Castleton.







Jessica’s educational plans include attending Midwest Technical Institute in East Peoria studying Welding. Jessica’s career goal is to eventually get employment in the welding industry as well as a side career as a landscaper.



Samantha is the daughter of Dave and Lana Wall of Bradford. Samantha’s educational plans include attending Black Hawk East in the Veterinary Assistant Program with the possibility of transferring into the Veterinary Technician Program also at BHE. Jessica and Samantha will each receive a $1,000 check payable to their educational institutions they will be attending this fall.



Congratulations to the 2017 Stacey Fairfield Memorial Scholarship recipients and also a thank you to all the students who applied for the scholarship this year. Best of luck in your future educational and career plans. Thank you to all area individuals and businesses who have contributed to the scholarship fund. If interested, contributions to the Stacey Fairfield Memorial Scholarship may be mailed to the following address:



Stacey Fairfield Memorial Scholarship Fund

c/o Anderson State Bank

111 Highway U.S. 34

Oneida, Illinois 61467