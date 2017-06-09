Stark County Board Meeting – May 9, 2017

Starting at 3:22:32

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. Sheriff, that is up next.

Male Speaker 1: First of all, did you – you get the –?

Coleen Magnussen: You’re looking for the ordinance piece.

Male Speaker 1: Did you get – it wasn’t in your packet?

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah. I think it is.

Male Speaker 1: It’s right here, for the bond fees. This explains – pass them down, please.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Female Speaker 2: They’ve got all their copies.

Male Speaker 1: They all got copies.

Female Speaker 2: Yeah.

Lynn Newton: Yes.

Male Speaker 1: All right.

Tom Howes: Resolution

Male Speaker 1: There’s a resolution.

Coleen Magnussen: Resolution for various fees. So that’s we’re going to be act on tonight?

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: The $10 process service which –

Coleen Magnussen: Right, okay.

Male Speaker 1: – stays the same, you know, a dollar mile, $5 for return, $25 per day for work release. That’s what we were paying. Fifty dollar for eviction standby, $30 for sex offender. And what we were paying was a dollar for taking bail, $10 for attending court with an inmate, $10 medical, zero for inmate, zero for inmate prescription, zero for escorts, mental – medical billing.

And then whereas with the fee study, it’s $10 plus a dollar mile one way, remain at $10 for process service attempt. It’s at second page. Plus a dollar remain, $5 for return from – for the – work release will go from $25 to $32 a day, $50 for eviction standby plus a dollar per mile, and we will go from $30 for sex offender registration. For jail fees, we will go from $1 to $47 for taking bail. Remain $10 for attending court with an inmate each proceeding, from $10 to $20 for medical attention, provided by a nurse, nurse visit per request. From zero to 30 for inmate and jail visit with a physician per request. From zero to $10 for inmate prescriptions. From zero to $41 for escort inmate to medical bill appointment.

And we probably won’t see these fees. It will take, you know, a good year before they all start coming in, he said. And there’s a graph right here, and you have to stay under that graph.

Coleen Magnussen: What’s the booking fee at?

Tom Howes: Forty-seven dollars.

Male Speaker 1: Forty-seven.

Coleen Magnussen: That’s $47?

Male Speaker 1: That’s 47 per booking fee.

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, I see it right there, yeah.

Male Speaker 1: So, and that would start right away.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: The court security fees, they recommended $78, and it has to be okayed by the chief judge. We called the chief judge to make an appointment with him last week and he said to talk to Judge Keith about it first, and then we’ll make an appointment. I spoke to Judge Keith but Judge Keith had no problem with it. And he went down this week to talk to the chief judge and he’s on vacation. But he talked to his secretary and she didn’t think – you know, she is real familiar with bellwether and she didn’t think it’d be a problem. But we have to wait until he gets back from vacation. So we probably act on that next month.

Coleen Magnussen: Go ahead and do this, right?

Male Speaker 1: Yeah, yeah. We’re planning on.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. Do we have to pass both of these temporary resolutions?

Male Speaker 1: You – I don’t think we can pass both of them yet. You got to pass the –.

Coleen Magnussen: There’s two here Mr. Owen [Phonetic] [2:27:12].

Male Speaker 2: He has increased the first security [Indiscernible] [2:27:15] approval, and then you go for the board for that.

Coleen Magnussen: So this one we can pass.

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Male Speaker 2: Yes.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Female Speaker 2: Speech for cost with this cost?

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Male Speaker 1: Okay. All right.

Tom Howes: I’d like to make a motion to enter this resolution amending the various fees for cost incurred by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office in the course of performing various duties in the office and will be pursuant to 55 ILCS 5/4-5001 in the State of Illinois authorized Stark County Board and recover the cost of providing those services pursuant to a fee which is set according to the acceptable cost.

Male Speaker: I second.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay, okay.

[Off-mic Conversation]

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Howes.

Tom Howes: Yes?

Female Speaker 2: Ms. Linder?

Robin Lindner: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Loane?

William Loane: Yeah.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Newton?

Lynn Newton: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Ms. Shipp?

Melissa Shipp: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Zerla?

Fulvio Zerla: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Curry?

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Coleen Magnussen?

Coleen Magnussen: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: Okay. Did you get the copies for the painting?

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Male Speaker 1: The estimates for that?

Coleen Magnussen: I did. So you’re tabling the court for security fees?

Male Speaker 1: Yes, until next month.

Coleen Magnussen: All right.

Tom Howes: Do we need to talk about this at all or the court security fee [Indiscernible] [2:28:49] we can talk about it or not?

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Tom Howes: So we can go on it next time.

Coleen Magnussen: Right, yeah.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: Do you get the bids for painting?

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Male Speaker: Let’s see here, Tom and –

Male Speaker 1: That’s you Tom and –.

Male Speaker: Tom and Brent Turnbull [Phonetic] [2:29:07].

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Fulvio Zerla: Well, it’s a really hard to compare because one is for the court buildings, the other one is only for the courthouse. And then one for this and – so spells out all the materials that he is going to use. He actually gets us inspections I think and we don’t have any [Indiscernible] [2:29:30] in the other bid.

Male Speaker 1: Well, we got two on this one and there’s two on this one. If you turn it over one page, there is one on the annex and there’s supposed to be one on the courthouse.

Male Speaker 1: Unless I missed it.

Female Speaker: I think it’s more than an hour for —

Male Speaker 1: Pearsons [Phonetic] [2:29:54] was like 20. It was 39 plus another I think 10,000 for the –.

Male Speaker 3: It’s nine something –.

Male Speaker 1: Nine something for the annex really. Did I miss that on your – everybody?

Male Speaker 3: I don’t think we got it.

Male Speaker 1: Because there was two of them.

Coleen Magnussen: And we got the one in the courthouse.

Male Speaker 3: Yeah. That’s why we got –.

Coleen Magnussen: 9950.

Male Speaker 1: Yeah. That’s my thought.

Male Speaker 1: Yes?

Male Speaker 2: Copies?

Male Speaker 1: Why don’t I have a copy of that with me?

Coleen Magnussen: Wait a minute.

Female Speaker 2: The second page has the 9950.

Coleen Magnussen: For the annex?

Female Speaker 2: For the recorders only.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: Which is the annex.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Female Speaker 2: Right. That’s what was in your packet that was mailed.

Male Speaker 1: Okay.

Female Speaker 2: Deployment [Phonetic] [2:30:50] home service.

Male Speaker 1: So I missed on this one.

Female Speaker 2: They are two right together.

Female Speaker 2: 13950 and 9950.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Male Speaker 3: It’s not the one that was mailed.

Female Speaker 2: I have what you gave me. I have it.

Male Speaker 1: Okay.

Female Speaker 2: And that one of–.

Male Speaker 1: Let’s see that. That’s my fault. I probably didn’t have –.

Robin Lindner: There it is.

Male Speaker 1: No. She mailed it. That’s why she got [Indiscernible] [2:31:15].

Coleen Magnussen: On the second page.

Robin Lindner: You don’t have it.

Coleen Magnussen: On the second page.

Coleen Magnussen: You don’t have this? Okay. Some of them didn’t have the second page.

Female Speaker 2: And you gave me the original.

Female Speaker 2: You gave them copies.

Robin Lindner: With our packets, the second paper wasn’t there.

Male Speaker 1: Okay.

Robin Lindner: So you’re saying it’s about 9000. So it’s about –.

Male Speaker: Yeah, 9950.

Coleen Magnussen: 9950 for the annex.

Robin Lindner: And –.

Male Speaker 1: Thirteen –.

Coleen Magnussen: 13950.

Robin Lindner: So about 22 [Indiscernible] [2:31:41] from [Indiscernible] [2:31:42] over 16 but Tom did a lot more stuff, a lot more than we have.

Male Speaker 1: That’s up to you guys.

Robin Lindner: Yes. So I don’t –

Coleen Magnussen: So we just kind of ponder on it. I think the courthouse does need payment. Maybe we can have a fundraiser.

Male Speaker: Well –.

Coleen Magnussen: I would look so – I mean it’s really getting them. But I think it looks like [Indiscernible] [2:32:01], you know. And some of the wood has really – and that’s going to hurt the wood after a while.

Male Speaker 1: But aren’t we – we’re repairing right now, are we?

Male Speaker 3: We got it repaired.

Male Speaker 1: It is done?

Male Speaker 3: It’s all done. All new windows are in.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. So, we’ll think of – let’s think on it. But thanks for getting a bid to see.

Male Speaker 1: We can have drunk tank.

Robin Lindner: Oh, yeah.

Male Speaker 1: Dunk tank. I’m sure we can make some money on that.

Robin Lindner: I think Tom will do a good job and you can –.

Tom Howes: If he would stand for it, would he do one this year and one next year?

Male Speaker 1: I don’t know.

Male Speaker: Well, I mean, there is a possibility.

Tom Howes: What I’m saying is you could get –.

Fulvio Zerla: That would be nice to have [Indiscernible] [2:32:44], so that they both been with the same materials and [Indiscernible] [2:32:47].

Tom Howes: What I’m saying is you don’t – you probably don’t want to paint it until September, do you? I mean you don’t want to paint it when it’s dump and nasty. You want [Indiscernible] [2:32:57] dries out.

Male Speaker 1: Summertime.

Tom Howes: And what I’m saying is if you did that through the winter, that wouldn’t be a big difference in the two of them, you know? And then you do other one the following year. I mean we’re taking baby steps and that’s about only way we can do it other than to ask to get another bid and so we can get [Indiscernible] [2:33:14].

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah. That will be also saying that the bids aren’t [Indiscernible] [2:33:18] they’re not equal, so.

Male Speaker 4: You know, not because the other bid we can specify any of the materials.

Coleen Magnussen: On what he is doing. Yeah.

Male Speaker 3: On what he’s doing, just saying [Indiscernible] [2:33:27] so much paint there and, you know.

Male Speaker 1: Well, I’ll ask him to supply that.

Male Speaker 3: Yeah, yeah.

Coleen Magnussen: Just ask him a bit more details, maybe show him Pearsons, maybe ask Turnbull to join Pearsons and see [Indiscernible] [2:33:37].

Male Speaker 1: Okay.

Fulvio Zerla: Yeah. So we can compare it and then basically if you don’t have the money, so then you can [Indiscernible] [2:33:42].

Robin Lindner: From fundraiser.

Fulvio Zerla: Yeah.

Male Speaker 1: Who’s going to be on dunk tank first, which one?

Robin Lindner: Well think of some ideas.

Coleen Magnussen: I have a question about Mr. Pearsons. It does say that it’s a – this is a quote for best possible preparation and painting system including the best and most expensive primers and paints available.

Robin Lindner: Yeah. Yeah.

Coleen Magnussen: Is that what we’re going for with both of them?

Male Speaker 1: Yeah. That’s we were asking.

Fulvio Zerla: Yes, yeah, because –

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Fulvio Zerla: – we want to [Indiscernible] [2:34:12] that we don’t have. Can he do it in two or three years.

Male Speaker 1: And they do the labor on it.

Fulvio Zerla: What did you say?

Male Speaker 1: I say if you’re paying labor, you get it done right.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Fulvio Zerla: Exactly.

Male Speaker 1: For good stuff.

Robin Lindner: So we’ll be waiting on them [Indiscernible] [2:34:25].

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah. Okay.

Robin Lindner: And the additional page.

Male Speaker 1: I’ll talk to Brent and see what he is going to use and go from there.

Female Speaker: I’m still missing the page, though. Yeah.

Male Speaker 1: In each building.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay, so –.

Male Speaker 1: Because it sounds like we’re going to do one.

Tom Howes: Yeah.

Coleen Magnussen: All right, let’s go on do your budget –.

Male Speaker 1: You want to do one on the painting? You want to do one this year, or you want to do both this year?

Coleen Magnussen: Just get from Brent more specifics and then we’ll go [Indiscernible] [2:34:54].

Male Speaker 1: But we are asking them for each building separate, aren’t we? That’s we need to ask.

Male Speaker: Yes.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah, yes.

Male Speaker: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: How much to paint the courthouse?

Robin Lindner: Right.

Male Speaker 1: How much to paint the annex?

Robin Lindner: And them Pearson is going to do that way, yeah.

Tom Howes: Yeah.

Male Speaker 1: Okay.

Tom Howes: Well, she got enough the labor of payment.

Male Speaker 1: I don’t think we got enough.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. You know, your budget.

Male Speaker 1: Okay. On my, on my budget –

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Male Speaker 1: You know, I was appointed for this board in July last year. And the reason was to help out what the budget. And then, I was told now we’ll just go with Jimmy’s budget. And, you know, right now I’m tired of the meetings between you two. If you have a problem with me, you go to my police committee. That’s what they’re there for. And they can – you can talk to them. But right now from the first page is the Stark County Treasure general fund, profit loss, budget versus actual, okay? So salaries, anything over 50%, it’s high. It’s 50.7% for salaries, which isn’t bad. I don’t think.

Robin Lindner: Okay. Where are you [Indiscernible] [2:36:21]? So, you’re totally – you’re –.

Male Speaker 1: Where it’s marked on your sheet?

Coleen Magnussen: Two hundred and sixty thousand if you want to do year to date salaries.

Robin Lindner: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Coleen Magnussen: So you’re overbudget is 43,000?

Male Speaker 1: I’m –.

Coleen Magnussen: I looked at on page – on the next, right here.

Male Speaker 1: I’m looking at the one I got [Indiscernible] [2:36:37].

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. This is what –.

Male Speaker 1: This is what I got from Paula [Phonetic] [2:36:41] the other day.

Fulvio Zerla: I dug out with the [Indiscernible] [2:37:10] from the same time period, year to date, and basically for the salaries was about 237,000.

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, I see what you’re saying. Okay.

Fulvio Zerla: Right now we’re about 260,000.

Male Speaker 1: Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: Yes. The percentages don’t seem to be accurate comparing them with the general fund that we see from the packet.

Male Speaker 1: We cannot go with the percentages.

Robin Lindner: Oh, I see what you’re saying. Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: Well, the 127 – 120.7% for the salaries under sheriff’s budget on the actual budget sheets doesn’t compare with this one. Through the end of April, the percentage of budget doesn’t seem correct. That’s just what I’m seeing.

Male Speaker 1: Then if you go down to the first one, the repairs and maintenance, 111.7%. And that’s because we took the 9500 out to pay for the –

Robin Lindner: Yeah. I’m not concerned with that.

Fulvio Zerla: We’re not that –.

Robin Lindner: It’s just –.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Robin Lindner: Yeah. You got that.

Male Speaker 1: You know, you had said at this meeting last month that we would get that money back and we haven’t go that money back yet.

Coleen Magnussen: Well, it’s going to come through you’re generation piece.

Male Speaker: That was last years. We want to compare it with the –.

Male Speaker 1: That’s not the way I was told. I was told that you were going to pay it to my –

Robin Lindner: This is the last year.

Coleen Magnussen: Right.

Male Speaker 1: [Indiscernible] [2:38:47] –.

Coleen Magnussen: I mean you can take out.

Fulvio Zerla: Yeah, they’re going to want it.

Coleen Magnussen: You can take it out [Indiscernible] [2:38:51] the, you know, the –.

Coleen Magnussen: But that’s not – that’s going to be minor compared to the sell.

Male Speaker 4: You know, the problem is always at the salaries.

Coleen Magnussen: That’s the salary.

Male Speaker 1: Well, the problem is the contract you signed.

Male Speaker: Yeah.

Male Speaker 1: You can roll your eyes all you want Fulvio. I don’t give a shit. But, you know, look at me and talk to me. Don’t roll eyes.

Fulvio Zerla: I didn’t roll my eyes.

Male Speaker 1: Yeah. You did.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. Let’s be respectful.

Fulvio Zerla: Nine –.

Male Speaker 1: I’m trying to stay respectful.

Tom Howes: [Indiscernible] [2:39:21] but we went up on [Indiscernible] [2:39:23], right?

Robin Lindner: Seven fifty.

Tom Howes: Seven?

Coleen Magnussen: Well, we paid. Well we –.

Male Speaker 1: You pay $75 a month.

Coleen Magnussen: Right.

Male Speaker 1: For – it’s like about $9000 a month for that.

Tom Howes: [Indiscernible] [2:39:35] 9000 a month?

Lynn Newton: Seventy-five – how many employees you got?

Male Speaker 1: Several.

Lynn Newton: Ten?

Male Speaker 1: More. Well –.

Lynn Newton: But we’re only paying the union employees you have.

Male Speaker 1: Yeah.

Lynn Newton: They’re the only once you get to 75.

Male Speaker 1: Seventy-five dollars. That’s right.

Lynn Newton: So do you have 10 union employees or do you have –?

Coleen Magnussen: Seven hundred and fifty dollars a month.

Lynn Newton: That’s 750 a month.

Male Speaker 1: Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: So you get times 12, 750 times 12.

Fulvio Zerla: It’s 9000.

Coleen Magnussen: Seventy-five hundred.

Fulvio Zerla: No.

Tom Howes: No, that’s 9000.

Male Speaker 1: It is.

Fulvio Zerla: It is 9000.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Tom Howes: He’s right.

Male Speaker 1: So –

Coleen Magnussen: Okay, so it’s $9000.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Tom Howes: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: And the debt service will be gone at the end of this year because that’s at $28,904 for the squad cars. That one will be gone.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah, I know.

Male Speaker 1: Off of that.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Tom Howes: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: You know.

Coleen Magnussen: That was in your budget.

Tom Howes: What do you figure in the salary increase from –

Coleen Magnussen: The union.

Tom Howes: – the union?

Male Speaker 1: Well, the increase on the unions, they don’t get a raise coming December 1st.

Coleen Magnussen: But you said you blamed in on the union for the increase –.

Male Speaker 1: Well, when you get, you know, and I have nothing against unions.

Tom Howes: No, no, no. We’re not asking you that.

Coleen Magnussen: You blamed it on the contract.

Male Speaker 1: Yeah. I’m blaming it. Well, when you – you pay two and half times an hour towards overtime or you pay a holiday pay –

Tom Howes: Right.

Male Speaker 1: – two and half times, that’s what’s killing my budget.

Coleen Magnussen: Well, but we’re comparing it to last year. And the only thing that’s changed from last year, something to do with – is that we’ve increased the insurance. So about 9000.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: But you were still 20 – how much over from last year? Twenty some thousand?

Fulvio Zerla: Well, last year it was 37 year to date versus 260 now.

Coleen Magnussen: So, maybe a lot of overtime is –?

Male Speaker 1: We’ve had a lot of overtime.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: Because we’ve had a lot of crap going on this year.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. We just want to –.

Male Speaker: Wait a minute.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: Just have a conversation with this.

Male Speaker 1: I’ll have a conversation.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: And, you know

Coleen Magnussen: That’s what want to know.

Male Speaker 1: And then, you know, it’s just like my coroner’s budget, you know. You –.

Male Speaker 4: Is this – should this read April?

Male Speaker 1: No. I think that goes through the 17th I think.

Male Speaker 4: But this is what we paid. This is what we paid so far from December of 16th to April. Should we maybe –

Male Speaker 1: I don’t know. See, that’s what I had [Indiscernible] [2:42:15] because on this budget, you know, I want to make sure. You know, I’m trying to keep everything in line. And the coroner’s budget, and you got the statute there, that comes out of the general fund. So if I run out and we have more problems, this guy come out with general fund.

Coleen Magnussen: I think we have a contingency plan.

Fulvio Zerla: Okay. We understand it, yeah.

Coleen Magnussen: We just want to know the reasons.

Male Speaker 1: Well, you– I’ll give you the reasons. You told me a week ago, Saturday, we have no more money.

Coleen Magnussen: I didn’t say that.

Male Speaker 1: Yeah, you did in the meeting in the back right here at this table.

Coleen Magnussen: No. I didn’t say – we have to watch the budget because if we keep – if we overspend, eventually we’re going to have to go to [Indiscernible] [2:42:54].

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: So we’re just – and I just want to know the reason.

Male Speaker 1: And then you also – then you also stated that October 18th, there might be a reduction in my salary –

Coleen Magnussen: No, we did not say that.

Male Speaker 1: – before the –

Coleen Magnussen: No. Steve [Phonetic] [2:43:10], now you’re getting out of line. You’re saying things that I did not say.

Male Speaker 1: You said it right here.

Coleen Magnussen: No, I didn’t say there would be a reduction.

Male Speaker 4: Wait, wait a minute. Wait, let’s don’t get in a fight. Let me ask you the question.

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Male Speaker 4: Part-time people –

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Male Speaker 4: — are employed to work overtime. They’re employed to work holidays, weekends, Christmas and whatever.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Male Speaker 4: And, and you said that fulltime people home with their straight check and you pay part-time for that. And that –.

Male Speaker 1: That’s part time work.

Coleen Magnussen: Right.

Male Speaker 1: A lot of times part –.

Male Speaker 4: Well, then, then well have to hire part-time people.

Male Speaker 1: That’s what I’m doing now.

Male Speaker 4: Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. That’s the point. That’s the whole –

Male Speaker 4: But, you know, that’s simple. You know –?

Coleen Magnussen: It’s not simple though, because it’s very difficult and –

Male Speaker 1: That’s right, because we have –

Coleen Magnussen: [Indiscernible] [2:43:51] to get part-timers in small places especially, because they work fulltime usually for another location.

Robin Lindner: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: So the hours that you usually need them for, they are usually working for their other jobs.

Male Speaker 4: Holiday is –

Coleen Magnussen: So, it is very difficult.

Male Speaker 4: Holidays are usually Friday or Monday and the weekend. So you don’t schedule the fulltime people to work that Friday or Monday, you schedule the part-time people.

Male Speaker 1: No. We do it on a schedule. Yeah.

Male Speaker 4: Yes, sir. But what I’m trying to tell you is to help your budget. Part-time people don’t get holiday pay.

Male Speaker 1: They get time and a half.

Male Speaker 4: Why do they get time and a half?

Male Speaker 1: They – according to the handbook. And if you pay – if you want to go by that handbook and for part-time guy who works on Sunday, they get time and a half.

Male Speaker 4: What – I –.

Male Speaker 1: That’s in the handbook I’ve got up there.

Male Speaker: That’s any employee on Sunday.

Male Speaker 1: What?

Male Speaker: That’s any employee on Sunday at works. That’s in the policy manual.

Male Speaker 4: Well, we’re going to change it because part-time people are hired to help relieve the pressure on you and what you’re talking about.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Male Speaker 4: Two and half times pay. I mean we’re on the management side of the coin here now. Do I like it? No, I was union all my life. I’m not –.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: We don’t have so much money and we’re just trying to help manage the budget.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: So we’re just trying to think of solutions. We need to work together.

Male Speaker 1: I plan on working together but if you guys got a problem, you can come to Mr. Curry or Mr. Newton.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. So now Bill and Al are we going to manage the head budget, and then it’s going to depend on you guys to come up with solutions. You want that responsibility? Because we were the finance committee so we were – but, you know, we did – you know, the pressure will be on you guys.

Male Speaker 5: I guess we’re on that committee that’s –

Coleen Magnussen: I mean we’re the whole board of finance committee. So you need to talk to all of us.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Coleen Magnussen: We’re all the finance committee.

Fulvio Zerla: Maybe we can just talk.

Coleen Magnussen: Just talk at the meeting. Discuss it whatever, you know, he was talking to me.

Male Speaker 1: Because I were a part-time for 16 years and that was an understanding when I took the job. So I wasn’t get any holiday pay. I was working for straight time and I was working, you know, when holiday is another time, so when people wanted to be off or they need to be off the [Indiscernible] [2:46:05].

Female Speaker 4: I understand that. But in police department world, it is very difficult to get good help because then you have safety issues, so you want to make sure that the people that you have are good quality people. You have to send them to training and that all cost money. But when – in police department world, this is a very big problem because part-times are hard to come by. It’s easy in theory, it’s not impracticality.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Male Speaker 3: I’m not arguing with you there.

Male Speaker 6: What I classify as a really good help.

Male Speaker 1: You’re hired. I just can’t vote on you there.

Male Speaker 6: Right.

Male Speaker 1: So that’s one of those, you know.

Male Speaker 4: But everybody is criticizing you, it’s not –.

Male Speaker 1: I’m trying to keep this under control and then every two weeks I get a call. We got to do something. I got to do something. And I’m tired of it.

Coleen Magnussen: Well, I guess I don’t think it’s that often but we’re just trying to – if we must, we want to go out to the voter, we only have so much time.

Male Speaker 1: Well, I know we do.

Coleen Magnussen: And we did a good job last year watching the budget and that’s why we had but we got to keep moving or we’re going to have to go and ask voters. We want to organize a group to go ask for more taxes.

Male Speaker 1: No, I really don’t.

Coleen Magnussen: Well, I don’t –.

Male Speaker 1: Because I think that’s ahead of the board problem to do that.

Coleen Magnussen: Well, that’s why we’re doing our due diligences to make sure we’re doing our job. So when we go out there, we can let them know.

Male Speaker 4: It’s all of our jobs as elected officials because we’re here to manage the money and we’re here to help you anyway we can. But, you know, we –

Coleen Magnussen: And the bottom line, we only have so much money.

Male Speaker 4: Yeah, and we got to be careful where we spend it –.

Male Speaker 1: Well, I know I’m not wasting money. My money has been wasted in the past –

Male Speaker: Nobody said –

Male Speaker 1: – with the predecessor before me.

Male Speaker 3: Is there any way we can try in Illinois Central or Western Illinois University to do some recurring?

Male Speaker 1: Well, we can try. I’ll try.

Male Speaker 1: There’s got to be a –

Male Speaker 6: We’ve just verified that it’s here.

Male Speaker 1: – add coming up –

Male Speaker 6: Get it started.

Male Speaker 1: – on Friday next week –

Coleen Magnussen: Okay, good.

Male Speaker 1: – for our part-time certified officers. The bad thing is now, you know, even if you got one off the street, you know, that’s not certified. There won’t be a class till January 2018.

Male Speaker 3: Yup. What I’m saying is could we –

Male Speaker 5: I don’t think we need to be –.

Male Speaker 1: Yes we could.

Male Speaker 3: You know? And I – and if you want somebody to go with you [Indiscernible] [2:48:37] have to do it again. You know, I don’t want to ride around me but anyway –

Male Speaker 1: You never shut up. But that’s all I’ve got.

Male Speaker 3: This thing you both us from bellwether, is there anything else we should look at on this?

Male Speaker 1: Yeah. Just like I said before on that bellwether, we could go. It’s a free service to the comptroller’s office to go after people that owe us debt and we can collect up to $500 a year from their income taxes refunds.

Male Speaker 3: Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. Anything else, Steve?

Male Speaker 3: Will they help us with budget development?

Male Speaker 1: Ah I’m sure they look for a price. I can’t tell you what the price is but –

Male Speaker 3: Well, Why don’t you now and don’t look into this thing to see what the price is and, you know, because they help us with their $78 figure for your pass.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Male Speaker: Jim?

Male Speaker 6: He said something about price. Do you remember what it was? It was like five or $6000?

Male Speaker 2: I think it was 6500 just before [Indiscernible] [2:49:48] budget –.

Male Speaker 1: Right, right.

Male Speaker 2: Without any debt to it all, just throwing in the numbers.

Male Speaker 1: Right.

Female Speaker: Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. Anything else before we proceed – before we move on?

Male Speaker 1: Thank you.

Male Speaker: Thank you.

Coleen Magnussen: Everybody got the bull in May 9, we made in May 9 bills? They’re at your tables?

Female Speaker: With the payroll?

Coleen Magnussen: With the payroll. The top line says [Indiscernible] [2:50:15].

Coleen Magnussen: The big one zero, what’s the expense?

Female Speaker 4: We’re going to have the consolidated election.

[Off-topic Conversation]

Female Speaker 4: Office supplies, right here, your phone bill, state the the prosecutor fee, the 2000, that’s a yearly fee. The postage of 4000 was for the property taxes that just went out.

Female Speaker 4: And – okay. So anybody who have any questions?

Female Speaker 4: This is when we look at the budge or we look at the at different times but then –.

Female Speaker 4: We just – you know what, let’s go ahead and do the bills and then we’ll talk about the budget.

Female Speaker 4: Okay.

Female Speaker 4: Basically the main one was what we just talked about with the sheriff. Does anybody who have any question on the bills for this month? We have to approve the bills every month. And then we’ll talk about the budget.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Female Speaker 4: Because there are some things I want to say besides the sheriff.

Male Speaker: I’ll make a motion to approve.

Female Speaker 4: Okay.

Male Speaker 1: One thing, I second, but one thing about discussion, once we get the website up –

Coleen Magnussen: It’s up.

Male Speaker1: – our – it’s up? Okay, then, can we post everything on the website?

Coleen Magnussen: Like what?

Male Speaker 1: People notices and these things like that.

Male Speaker: Yeah. Yeah, sure.

Female Speaker: Yeah, maybe.

Male Speaker 1: All right. I mean, I’m not trying to chip the newspaper out of money but that’s just the question I – you know. And how much are we going to put on it? Are we going to put – try to put all the county business on it so that if someone comes with a freedom of formation request?

Coleen Magnussen: Let’s talk about [Indiscernible] [2:52:19] committee times.

Male Speaker 1: That’s fine.

Coleen Magnussen: Because the last will be up. Okay. So any other issues with the bills? Who – you mad a motion.

Male Speaker 1: I second the motion.

Coleen Magnussen: So do you have any second? Okay. Go ahead and pull the board before we move on.

Female Speaker 2: Ms. Lindner?

Robin Lindner: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Loane?

William Loane: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Newton?

Lynn Newton: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Ms. Shipp?

Melissa Shipp: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Zerla?

Fulvio Zerla: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Curry?

Alan Curry: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Mr. Howes?

Tom Howes: Yes.

Female Speaker 2: Coleen Magnussen?

Coleen Magnussen: Yes.

Okay. With the budget, everybody is on budget. You’re doing good. Female Speaker 2 took care of the – she made that transfer, and she’s back in compliance. The probation is over but we know about that. We had a lot of [Indiscernible] [2:53:04] attention. Allison [Phonetic] [2:53:06] is going to come and talk to us on next month about that, okay? So the only problem is to the sheriff which we just discussed. And that’s going to be for Bill and Al to figure out.

Male Speaker 3: No, I think we –.

Coleen Magnussen: No. I think we should do it as the work.

Male Speaker 3: Let’s just discuss it here –.

Coleen Magnussen: We’ll discuss it at the meetings.

Male Speaker 3: And we meet too because if we wait, then it’s too late.

Male Speaker 4: Well, it’s time we go back and look at the employee handbook I guess because the employee handbook is what covers part-time people.

Coleen Magnussen: Yes. That’s what we’ve been telling them.

Male Speaker 4: So do you want to post the committee meeting? I’ve helped with it before but if you guys want to do it and change it, it’s up to you.

Coleen Magnussen: I think Bill and Alan are going to have, you know, really work on this.

Male Speaker 1: But when that change?

Male Speaker 4: Whenever you change it.

Coleen Magnussen: Because you’re the police committee.

Male Speaker 1: No but I mean is there a specific time of the year into the first three year?

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, the handbook, no, it’s just –

Male Speaker 4: Whenever.

Coleen Magnussen: And [Indiscernible] [2:53:59] to the part-timers.

Male Speaker 4: Do you understand what I was trying to say? Part-time people are hired.

Male Speaker 1: I understand.

Male Speaker 4: To fill in for holidays and weekends and stuff.

Male Speaker 1: All right.

Male Speaker 4: Do we get a good shake on public safety and things? Probably not. But if you go and eliminate the budget, you got to eliminate paying people two and a half times what you’re paying them. Do I like this? No. As you know all my life, I told you that. But if you sit on the management side of the table, you’re going to have to –

Coleen Magnussen: Overtime cost kills us.

Male Speaker 4: Overtime kill us, yes.

Male Speaker 1: I understand. That’s been our problem for – something on the board.

Coleen Magnussen: So we’re just trying to find this, you know, a little bit. It sounds like Steve is going to try to hire some more part-timers.

Male Speaker: Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: And that will have –.

Male Speaker 4: And what Melissa says is true. It’s – you know, we’re in a corner. We’re in a corner with the States of Illinois has box as in. You know, we can have somebody to ride for six months with the county deputy being a [Indiscernible] [2:54:52] police officer and then fulltime at the [Indiscernible] [2:54:55]. What I do?

Female Speaker 2: Do you want to say something?

Coleen Magnussen: Please. You can adopt – you can amend the employee handbook at any month.

Female Speaker 2: Yeah, anytime.

Coleen Magnussen: Sure.

Female Speaker 2: That so we’ve done. I think October 16 was the last one, amendment.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah, sure.

Female Speaker 2: So you can do it at any month, every month.

Male Speaker 3: I don’t like it but there’s no much you can do about it.

Male Speaker 5: Well, the thing is it’s the only thing that’s killing him because he’s actually done [Indiscernible] [2:55:23].

Coleen Magnussen: Because I know I’m confused with the – let these people down.

Fulvio Zerla: No, he’s paid –.

Male Speaker 1: [Indiscernible] [02:55:29].

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. So he’s one down full-time?

Fulvio Zerla: He –

Female Speaker: He’s [Indiscernible] [2:55:32].

Fulvio Zerla: The detective is gone. So he’s now one full position. But compared to [Indiscernible] [2:55:38] last year, he’s not here today [Indiscernible] [2:55:41].

Female Speaker1: Twenty over.

Fulvio Zerla: And –

Male Speaker 1: But has any had some problems with people being sick, I mean and hurt?

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Male Speaker: Yup.

Coleen Magnussen: Yup, yup. Saw that all the time.

Male Speaker 1: I mean, so –

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Fulvio Zerla: Yeah, that’s what you think I’m saying.

Male Speaker 1: Well, I understand but, you know, you’re comparing apples to oranges here.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Fulvio Zerla: But that’s the only thing we can do, you know, same period, you know, same date–

Male Speaker 1: Well, I know, but hey –

Fulvio Zerla: Basically the same people. So –

Male Speaker 1: But circumstances –

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Male Speaker 4: The bottom line is we don’t want another commemoration like we had tonight and so debt –

[CROSSTALK]

Male Speaker 4: That’s – So we got a work to figure out how we can keep somebody out here and we’re going to afford the –.

Coleen Magnussen: Right. And the thing is we’re small and all of our towns have increased their police forces. So, they are working on mutual aid agreements. Steve – and that’s what he said he would do when he got the appointment to get mutually aid very much with the town. So, hopefully we can help – everybody help each other out and – so I don’t know. It’s tough but we have to not ignore it.

Fulvio Zerla: You already said that, you know, that there is possibility the sheriff is the courthouse, the jail and keeper of the peace.

Male Speaker 4: Yeah, but if somebody dies at your house, you want to wait three days before he gets there.

Male Speaker: I know but, you know –

Male Speaker 4: There are no but about it. I mean if you want to wait three days, it says in the book, quote the rest of it, he has to respond in a timely manner, okay? So if you want somebody dead on your floor for three days, then the sheriff gets there in three days, that’s the way it works. And I mean, we want to provide better service than that.

‘

Male Speaker: Oh, that –.

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, yeah.

Fulvio Zerla: You know, we have to work with municipality.

Male Speaker 4: Good luck.

Fulvio Zerla: No, I think it’s better.

Male Speaker 4: Well, it is better, yeah.

Fulvio Zerla: Because originally, they have cut [Indiscernible] [2:57:35].

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah. At least we’re not having to do the counts like we were, so that’s gotten much better. Okay.

Female Speaker 4: I do have couple of questions from the budget.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Female Speaker 4: Maybe this is just an experience, but for the county clerk for budget for like election supplies was $1000, and it was almost $7000. How does that happen?

Female Speaker 3: The budget – it was budgeted $7000 and the election publication is $1000.

Female Speaker 4: Okay.

Female Speaker 3: What are you –?

Coleen Magnussen: You got to look at the annual budget there because that’s just broken down monthly and she had to pay a big – she had to pay the –.

Female Speaker 4: Okay. So this is just the monthly budget here?

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s monthly and the annual over here.

Female Speaker 4: Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, with her because she has to pay that.

Male Speaker 1: Cost a lot of money.

Coleen Magnussen: She is looking at the ledger.

Female Speaker 4: No, I understand that.

Male Speaker 1: It’s just [Indiscernible] [2:58:26].

Female Speaker 4: Just –.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah, yeah. You’re looking at supplies?

Female Speaker 4: You only do the budget monthly, then here over here is the budget monthly.

Coleen Magnussen: And then annual is over on the right side.

Female Speaker 4: Okay.

Female Speaker1: Yeah.

Female Speaker 4: This is just like an experience.

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, that’s great.

Male Speaker1: No, honey, you’re doing fine.

Coleen Magnussen: That’s fine. Yeah.

Female Speaker 5: And that I do have a question about the property tax budget. The only budget that on the yearly – on the annual then, right, not on the monthly?

Coleen Magnussen: The property tax, the annual budget for –.

Female Speaker 5: We only do it under the annual.

Male Speaker 1: They said that the [Indiscernible] [2:59:04]

Coleen Magnussen: Well, the reason why – yeah, she didn’t have amount in a budget for the monthly because – yeah. You see – I mean –

Male Speaker 1: Hope for those kids.

Female Speaker 5: I guess this is for monthly now that I have understanding.

Male Speaker 1: And a little dribble you get with me from property sale and people with me –

Coleen Magnussen: So you can always look like it’s under budget, yeah.

Female Speaker 5: This just said I wasn’t looking at the annual budget here, so.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Female Speaker 5: This is just an experience.

Male Speaker: Ask questions.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah. Okay. So anything more? I don’t mean to hurt you [Indiscernible] [2:59:39]. Are you okay, Robin, if we move on to committee reports? Bill and Al, do you have anything on your side?

Male Speaker 1: No, sheriff covered it.

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, it’s done. Melissa, Melissa has – I love you announcement.

Melissa Shipp: Website is up and running. And so, we just have to work on a training schedule and he can even record the trainings that we can have it for anybody who knew that’s coming in and –

Coleen Magnussen: Great.

Melissa Shipp: That’s it.

Coleen Magnussen: And I want to announce it to – I talked with Dan Schmidt [Phonetic] [3:00:08] and he said he wanted to get this out to everybody that they’d hear it. He is going to send a message out to everybody on code red with Atlanta. He went and registered himself. And so, he has been advertising the newspaper, put it on Facebook and try to have Jason write the article about it. So it will be out there in code red for the expense we’re paying. But it looks good. I went with Melissa, it looks good.

Male Speaker 1: This guy here can’t write an article about it?

Female Speaker 6: I went on arc3:00:38ade [Phonetic] [3:00:38] and I noticed that he – I don’t know if he took it upon himself to pick and choose stuff that I said to him not put on. Was there – did he buy that room?

Female Speaker: I don’t know. I didn’t know that happened, so.

Female Speaker 6: Well, kind of like just for an example, we have seven attorney’s at practice in Stark County and we close our [Indiscernible] [3:00:56] of attorneys out there. And you put three. You know, they’ve always been on there.

Female Speaker 6: You know? And so we just, “Where are you going?” And that’s not all I noticed but I just didn’t know.

Female Speaker: That’s okay.

Female Speaker 6: Time o rent out space?

Female Speaker: No.

Female Speaker 6: Because a lot of [Indiscernible] [3:01:13].

Male Speaker 1: And is he going to ask Carrie [Phonetic] [3:01:16] to write an article too so we don’t want to forget it?

Female Speaker: Yeah, Tammy [Phonetic] [3:01:20].

Female Speaker 2: I’ve put the – I’ve sent him the April agenda or the main agenda Monday and it was on there, then after you approve them in tonight, I’ll e-mail the minutes from April.

Coleen Magnussen: Melissa, because he want those guys to kind of go through you if they have issues or go right to him, or you haven’t worked that out yet?

Melissa Shipp: They can – well, for right now, they can go right to him or they come to me, either one. They’ve been doing both.

Coleen Magnussen: Because he is going to train them how to go in there and put atuff on themselves?

Melissa Shipp: Yes.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. That will be good.

Female Speaker: Are we going to give out the website address?

Coleen Magnussen: Thanks Melissa.

Female Speaker: It’s the same.

Male Speaker: Same, okay.

Female Speaker: I don’t know, I don’t know. Google Stark County and you’ll find it.

Coleen Magnussen: Stark County [Indiscernible] [3:02:03] Illinois, it will come up.

Male Speaker 4: Okay.

Male Speaker: You’re showing around with that email?

Female Speaker: Probably. Just Google Stark County –

Female Speaker: You do. And the old one is gone and our new one is up.

Female Speaker: Right. And he just put it on –

Female Speaker: Right. Illinois spelled out, starkcountry.illinois.gov.

Female Speaker: Okay.

Female Speaker: I don’t handbook anything on my health committee –

Male Speaker: I had checked this few days ago, it wasn’t updated yet but –

Male Speaker 1: We’ve got an education to talk to –.

Coleen Magnussen: [Indiscernible] [3:02:33] to his committee.

Male Speaker 1: We had an occasion –

Male Speaker: They have great coffee.

Male Speaker 1: And you know, everything is kind of upside down in Washington and [Indiscernible] [3:02:41] we just get to meet together too.

Coleen Magnussen: Oh, yes.

Male Speaker 1: You know, we’ve talked to him. And Colleen has economic development plans that she asked me to get done and that one would be for Green Gables, and we have six more around the construction.

Male Speaker 1: And they email [Indiscernible] [3:03:03] so I though – you know, I thought there were reasons.

Coleen Magnussen: We – you know, we have money back somewhere. There’s also that we got one like $5000.

Tom Howes: You know, one of the things we should really look at and there’s nothing we can do about it, when a car dealership and when Chubbuck and Street Manor [Phonetic] [03:03:21] left us, they left – we wound up high and dry because that’s where our public safety money and that’s where our sale tax went. You know, you bought a new car, you’ve had lot of money for sales tax. And if you bought propane gas from Chubbuck and Street Manor, the half cent public safety tax was in there and so as the other. And now, I don’t know.

One of the things that we could do as economic development people would be to talk to [Indiscernible] [03:03:50] and find out if we can get them to build our products out of Stark County, not out of Pekin or out of Bureau County because that’s the money that we’re losing and I think –

Coleen Magnussen: And that’s when Chubbuck sold out too?

Tom Howes: Well Chubbuck sold out to them but it was a conglomerate and then everybody took their tank and ran. There was – that’s all come Manlius Oil is going to get a pluck. That’s where [Indiscernible] [03:04:17] came in to the propane business, you know, and each one of those –

Male Speaker: So they’re billing that out of Stark County?

Tom Howes: Not yet, no.

Coleen Magnussen: No. So that’s a lot of that. And that’s a good idea, Tom.

Male Speaker 1: But the business is that going to have two billing places.

Coleen Magnussen: I know.

Tom Howes: Sure, they are. Wherever the accountant is at, that’s the thing. It’s wherever the accountant is. So it used to be if you want [Indiscernible] [3:04:38] bill and went down a mile of – half mile a road to the railroad tracks, that’s where FS was. Well, when they bought Marcus [Phonetic] [3:04:48], they moved across the county line, they just moved another mile up the road and that put them in Bureau County, and that’s what’s happening —

Male Speaker 1: Oh, I understand. But if you’re a business you’re not going to have multiple billing sites.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah, I mean, you can something –.

Male Speaker 1: That ain’t going to happen.

Coleen Magnussen: Yeah.

Tom Howes: But sometimes, if you ask and we can help them increase their – well, the guy from Manlius Oil told us that if he could get two trucks on, he would put an accountant on Stark County.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay.

Tom Howes: I know that’s what he told me. So, you know, and he built it tremendously beautiful building out there on the West [Indiscernible] [3:05:23].

Male Speaker 1: He needs to advertise that.

Coleen Magnussen: We will go around –

Male Speaker 1: People will go to it.

Coleen Magnussen: Tom, your goal is we’re going to go present these to people and –

Tom Howes: Yeah.

Coleen Magnussen: Get some photo ops and to the papers and just spread –

Coleen Magnussen: And then we have some more ideas, you know. It’s been a long meeting. Does anybody have anything else? Robin, welcome. It’s usually not this long.

Male Speaker 1: Yes.

Coleen Magnussen: It’s been a long day, really. This is a quite like – yeah.

Male Speaker 1: Yeah.

Coleen Magnussen: It’s usually 9 at the latest.

Male Speaker 1: [Indiscernible] [3:05:52] did a nice job presenting the health department. I mean I don’t think everybody knows about that so I thought that was –.

Coleen Magnussen: Okay. Do you any motion to –?

Female Speaker: Motion.

Coleen Magnussen: Motion and I’ll second. Okay.

Coleen Magnussen: All in favor, aye.

Male Speaker 1: Aye.

Male Speaker: Aye.

Female Speaker: Aye.

Coleen Magnussen: Those opposed?

Male Speaker 1: No way.

Male Speaker 1: Yes, thank you very much.

[Audio Ends] [3:08:10]