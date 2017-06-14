Heated County Board meeting rescheduled to Thursday

By John A. Ballentine

In an electrified and emotionally charged atmosphere, the regularly scheduled Stark

County Board meeting was adjourned after approximately 20 minutes due to an overflowing crowd of attendees. Although the board knew of a pending crowd, they took no measures 48 hours prior to the meeting to find an alternative site that would accommodate all Stark County citizens who were there to speak to the board or listen to the meeting.

County Board Chair Coleen Magnussen announced that the meeting was cancelled, but to the objection of the audience. The Open Meetings Act requires that a scheduled meeting cannot be cancelled, but must be rescheduled to a larger venue site.

Several members of the public voiced their opinion, including Stark County Sheriff Steven Sloan who called for both Chairman Magnussen and Vice-Chairman Fulvio Zerla “to step down from the board.” Other members of the public reacted to the suggestion and called for their resignation, as well.

The new time, date and site for the rescheduled meeting is: Thursday, June 15 at 7:35 p.m. at the Stark County Junior High building’s cafeteria, in Toulon.