County Watch — Lyndon and Kimberley; Glasgow; Erin

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]



I have always been impressed with Lyndon and Kimberley Hartz. They coax up to $15,000 per acre from their 10 or 15 acre produce farm between Toulon and Wyoming, versus $600-$1,000 per acre from corn and beans, depending on prices.



Their operation includes hoop houses, which allow them to produce greens and more 10 or 11 months a year. In the summer they hire additional help to pick their highly varied crops.



I would love to see more young couples like the Hartz in Stark, and children for our schools as well.



Hartz Produce sells to farmers’ markets, restaurants and market periodic boxes of whatever is ripe via CSA (community supported agriculture) to families around here.



But I am guessing the Hartzes lack the size to market to the real market, the 11 million people in the three-state metro-Chicago region, just two-plus hours away.



I think farmer Phil StJohn, of west of Wyoming, gave me this idea a few years ago, but I will assume it as my own brilliant concoction, now that the statute of limitations has run out on Phil’s idea.



Why not take advantage of the odd-shaped pieces of good farmland here and there in Stark, which are too small for the big rigs being used in fields today.



A cooperative or business could be created to buy or lease these pieces and then make them available to specialty crop producers like Lyndon and Kimberley.



If we could create a critical mass of 20 or 30, ideally more, such producers in Stark or environs, then we could ship the produce to the huge Chicago market in refrigerated truck(s), marketing the concept as: Stark County: Specialty Crop Capital of the Midwest, our own brand, if you will.



This would take quite a bit of capital, of course. In addition to the land, there would have to be electricity, water, and equipment sheds, maybe even refrigerated storage buildings.



As for capital, I have some ideas. Maybe it would be available locally, or from a big box food retailer like Whole Foods, which is dying for the stuff Lyndon produces, yet needs it in big quantities.



Further, one of my former students at Fudan University in Shanghai, now studying for two graduate degrees at Stanford, is son of a father who is way high up in the Chinese government. The father has lots of connections, and father and son have said they would be enthusiastic about finding investors in China. You see, if a foreigner invests half a million or more in an enterprise in a struggling part of the US, then the investor is eligible for a “Green Card,” which gives the person access to live in the U.S.



My former student, Xudong Yang, is planning to visit Stark this fall. He is sharp beyond his years. I look forward to showing him around both Chicago and our county.



Does my idea have any merit?



The option is, of course, that our county population will continue to decline as farm operations expand. There will be more school consolidations and fewer stores. Not a pretty picture.



Please give me a call with any thoughts at 309-238-1500 cell or email me at [email protected]



I am writing this from Glasgow, Montana, along the hi-line across the northern part of this fascinating state. The high school team is called The Scotties, of course, but, no, the town was not founded by Scots. Apparently there are instead lots of Norwegians in northern MT.



I am told by locals that when the Great Northern RailRoad was laying its tracks in the 1870s, they laid out a town every so often, maybe where they needed to put water tanks or grain elevators. At each such town-to-be the guy in charge took a globe, spun it and stuck his finger on the world map, and that became the town name.



So I will travel tomorrow, along the RR line (now BNSF) and Route 2, to Malta (an island chain in the Mediterranean half the size of Stark County), then to Havre (city in France), none of which have any pioneer links to those places.



I have traveled quite a bit, yet I have never taken a car trip across the Great Plains and the West. Now I know why—it’s a long, long way!



I talk up people wherever I am during travels such as this. I learn about how life is otherwise different from that here in Stark.



For example, the country is so sparsely peopled that, according to a gas station clerk in one town of 400, youngsters travel 30-40 miles each way to attend a high school of 200 or so students.



High schoolers are paid mileage to drive to school, as buses couldn’t make timely stops at each of the far-flung ranches. And some farm mothers will take jobs in town in the winter and rent houses, so that their kids can stay for basketball and volleyball practices, and not have to also drive back and forth each day.



Thus far on my trek through Iowa, South and North Dakota I have learned that the small-town folks I have met are—I already knew this about nearby Iowans—relentlessly nice. I think folks across the Great Middle of the U.S. are largely interchangeable, that is, similar.



If I am able to find a Lions Club meeting to attend, I will find the local members just like those in the Toulon club. Well, maybe not exactly like Toulon Lions leader Roger Hawk!



In Pierre, South Dakota, the state’s capital—of only 14,000 people—I met a fascinating lady.



I was treating myself to dinner and a nice local craft beer in probably the town’s most upscale restaurant, though all the men were in jeans on a Saturday night. Folks in cowboy country are even more casual than we are.



Anyway, Erin, my waitress (I don’t say “server”) was a striking woman, in her 60s, I would guess. Tall and slender, neatly coiffed grey-blond hair, with an understated elegance, Erin wore an off-the-shoulder, flowing dress that looked like it came from a boutique in Chicago (or from the stylish 7th Street Boutique in Wyoming).



Erin was full of fun, knew most of the customers, with whom she joked as she served them. She was maybe the best waitress I have had in years, a real pro at what she did.

I complimented Erin by telling her she looked as if she might be the CEO of a good-sized company—she had that kind of self-confident presence.



She laughed, said Thanks, noting that she had moved back to her hometown of Pierre some years back to help with older family members. She found that she liked working with people as a waitress, and she hasn’t looked back.



No, I wasn’t able to talk her into going out for an after-dinner drink later (bet several of you were wondering)—didn’t try. But she was sure one sharp lady.



More next week from “on the road.” Am sure you can’t wait.