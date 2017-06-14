SCORE meets Wyoming Chamber





Members of the Peoria chapter of the Senior Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) met this past week with members of the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce. The News took this photo prior to the opening of their discussion, after which photographer Jim Nowlan had to depart for another commitment. Nowlan saw other members of the Chamber arriving as he was leaving.



SCORE provides often invaluable advice and guidance for persons starting up businesses as well as to established business owners. Stark County is in the service area of the Peoria chapter of SCORE, so if ever you are interested in guidance from experienced business leaders at no cost, call SCORE at 309-676-0755. One-on-one counseling sessions can be scheduled.

