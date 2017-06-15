Labor Day Weekend plans commence in Bradford

Re-elected trustee Steve Sturm takes oath of office



By John A. Ballentine









Plans for Bradford’s annual Labor Day Weekend celebration began Monday during the village’s monthly meeting. Trustee John Cler reported, “I have started the Labor Day plans recently.”



The village board approved Route 40’s closing on Friday, September 1 at 3 p.m. until the following Monday at 5 p.m. Also known as Main Street and South Peoria Street, Route 40 is the site for the annual car show and various games and activities during the celebration.



Re-elected trustee Steve Sturm was sworn into office for his second term by village clerk Diana Cobb. Sturm was absent at May’s meeting, which led to his delayed swearing in until this month.

Besides Sturm, the trustees are: Tony Carlton, Bob Boehm, Wendy Moodie, John Cler and newly elected Candice Gill. Gill replaced Robin Lindner on the board after the April election.

The Bradford Cemetery will be receiving a fresh look soon. The board decided to purchase $1,000 worth of gravel in order to clearly mark the cemetery roads. This follows an incident where a cemetery visitor mistakenly drove through a part of the cemetery believing there was an existing road, when it was not the case.

Also, the board with the same approval, has decided to add shrubbery and possibly trees to the west end of the cemetery. This is in hopes of improving the visual appeal of the cemetery. A committee will meet to finalize these plans.

Two unsolicited donations were given to the Village of Bradford. Richard Bauer, representing the Bill Bauer Memorial organization, donated a $500 check for the purpose of aiding in police training and continuing education. Secondly, the Bradford Public Library donated $250 for the village employees mowing the two small strips of lawn located at the library.

The question of allowing two windmill towers to be erected near the village was discussed. They would be within a mile and a half of Bradford, near Shallowbrook Farm to the east. It was undecided as what to do – either approve or disapprove the towers’ existence. This action was tabled until July’s board meeting.

Village President Henry Waldinger stated, “I’ll call the windmill company and see if they’ll come and speak to us about this. I guess that’s the way to do it.” In addition, a public hearing will be held in the future to receive area residents’ input.

In other action, the board approved a prevailing wage ordinance; the purchase of a lift chair for the Bradford Swimming Pool to replace the existing one; and passed the 2017-18 budget with no change to it.

Maintenance Supervisor Jim Chadwick informed the board that he has received complaints concerning overgrown lawns, especially at residences that appear to be abandoned. The board approved his mowing of those properties in question and billing the owner of record.

The board held a 30-minute Executive closed Session at the end of the meeting to discuss TIF [Tax Increment Fund] litigation and also personnel. After returning to open session, the board approved the village attorney [Lance Camp] to have the right to accept an offer on TIF litigation.

No discussion concerning personnel occurred after returning to the open meeting. Next month’s board meeting is scheduled for July 10 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall building.