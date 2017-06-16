Courthouse News for 5-25-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies

5-15-17 – Frances E. Iles – Drivers license expired more than a year.

5-15-17 – Frances E. Iles – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

5-18-17 – Megan A. Sundeen – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-18-17 – Dara M. Wagner – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-21-17 – Daegan D. Porter – Failure to reduce speed.

5-21-17 – Daegan D. Porter – DUI/alcohol.

5-12-17 – Brian Kelly Hoover – Dog running at large.

5-24-17 – Chase R.Jackson – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-23-17 – Chelsea L. Thomas – Driving 15-20mph above the speed limit.

5-23-17 – Brockton G. Westefer – Disregard stop sign.

5-25-17 – Andrea J. Endress – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-25-17 – Kaegan P.Moorman – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

5-25-17 – Michael A. Duytschaver – Unlawful damage to highway.

5-25-17 – Austin D. Endress – Unlawful damage to highway.

5-25-17 – David J. M. Klein – Unlawful damage to highway.

5-25-17 – Timothy E. Verway – Unlawful damage to highway.

5-25-17 – Erick J. Turner – Unlawful damage to highway.

5-24-17 – Randell D.O’Neill – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

5-25-17 – Kimberlee J. Strong – Driving while license suspended.

5-26-17 – Charles Soonkyu Ahn – Driving 15-20 mph above the speedlimit.

5-27-17 – Crystal L. Cochran – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-26-17 – Mark I. Duffy – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

5-27-17 – Melvin Y. Grubb – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-28-17 – Melvin L. Gullet – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-25-17 – Randy E. Hall – No valid registration.

5-26-17 – Phillip J. Halverson – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-27-17 – Javion R. Harris – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

5-26-17 – Haily Krieg – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

5-26-17 – Amanda M. Redmond – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-26-17 – Marvin D. Smith – Electronic Communications Device.

5-27-17 – James L. Ulrich – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-26-17 – Suzanne M. Wilson – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

5-30-17 – Jamie E. Hess – Registration expired.

6-2-17 – John R. McPhail – Reckless driving.

5-31-17 – Martha J. Downey – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

Accidents

5-18-17 – A motorcycle accident occurred on Route 91 approximately a quarter

of a mile north of 400 N. The driver identified as John W. Boarman, 55, of Toulon, was

traveling south when he was attempting to pass a vehicle parked on the shoulder. A

dog ran into the path of the oncoming vehicle and was struck before the motorcycle

fell onto its side and skidded down the road. No injuries were reported or citations issued,

but the motorcycle sustained over $1,500 in damages.

6-2-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred along Route 93 approximately a half

mile east of Elmira. Driver Gustavo E. Guerrero, 29, of Rockford, was traveling when

he drove off the pavement and then overcorrected. The truck proceeded to cross both

lanes of traffic before leaving the road and going into the ditch and coming to rest in

a cornfield. There were no injuries reported, but Guerrero was ticketed for driving

without a driver’s license.

Incidents

5-15-17 – Linda L. Eddy, of rural Wyoming, reported a theft. She reported that

someone had been stealing rocks from the foundation of an old barn she owns on

Route 91.

5-15-17 – Frances E. Iles, 27, of Castleton, was arrested for driving without a valid

driver’s license, and speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.

5-18-17 – A theft of $60 was reported taken from a student at Stark County High

School. The incident remains under investigation.

5-20-17 – Steven L. Chesser, 60, of Bradford, reported road damage by an unidentified

driver along 1150 N and 1300 E.

5-21-17 – Kim A. Moore, of Bradford, reported criminal damage to property. She

stated that her mail box had been damaged by an unidentified individual.

5-21-17 – A 16-year-old Wyoming boy was arrested for driving under the influence,

and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The minor was involved in

an accident early Sunday morning on 450 N southwest of Wyoming. The accident remains

under investigation.

5-21-17 – A child custody dispute was handled between two parties including individuals

from Toulon and Peoria.

5-22-17 – A three-year-old Bradford girl reportedly was bitten by a dog in the 200

block of East Main Street in Bradford.

5-23-17 – John D. Flowers, 41, of Billings, Montana, was arrested for breach of

peace. He was taken into custody and transported to the Stark County Jail. The following

day, Flowers was released with a notice to appear.

5-23-17 – Don Barks, Jr. of rural Wyoming, reported a theft of items from his residence.

The incident remains under investigation.

5-23-17 – Criminal damage to property was reported on the dirt road of 1100 E

located just north of Route 93. Five individuals were ticketed for unlawful use of and/

or damage to a highway. Notices to appear in court were issued to two 16 year-old

boys from Galva and Kewanee, David J. M. Keim, 18, of Kewanee, Logan E. Demay, 20,

of Annawan, and Erick J. Turner, 20, of Cambridge.

5-25-17 – A 13-year-old Toulon boy was bitten by a dog in an alley north of Turner

and west of Miller streets.

5-27-17 – An illegal parking complaint was reported from the 100 block of West

Agard Street.

5-29-17 – Criminal trespass to real property was the source of a complaint received

from a rural Neponset resident located on the N. Osceola Road.

5-31-17 – A domestic problem was handled in the 300 block of East Clinton

Street.

5-31-17 – A no trespassing complaint was investigated in the 500 block of North

Ogle Street in Toulon.

Property Transfers

5-15-17 – Marie L. Green to Donna R. Baggett; PT SE ¼ 35-13-6.

5-15-17 – Jeffrey L. Trobaugh to Randall L. Brown; PT SE ¼ SW ¼ 24-14-7.

5-16-17 – Sheriff Steven V. Sloan to Cheryl L. Wade, Terry L. Wade; PT SW ¼ 26-

14-6.

5-17-17 – Margaret M. Ekerdt, by POA, Jane C. Genzel by POA, Barbara E. Heinzmann

by POA, Charles R. Heinzmann II, David S. Heinzmann by POA, Ann M. Komm

by POA to Charlotte A. Stahl, Jill I. Stahl, Co-trustee, Weston C. Stahl, Co-trustee; Undiv

½ Int PT NE ¼ 11-13-7.

5-17-17 – David L. Cover, trustee, Nancy J. Hobson, trustee, Marsha L. Royster,

trustee to Jacob A. Nowlan, Sara E. Nowlan; Toulon, Oakwood Knoll Sub., Lots 16 &

17.

5-22-17 – Lois M. Wilson to Wesselhoft Farms LLC; Undiv. ½ Int PT SW ¼ 1-14-7.

5-22-17 – Sheriff Steven V. Sloan to Union Federal Savings & Loan Assoc.; Lot 1 & 2

Byron D. Sweet’s Re-Sub of Lot 16 Assr’s Sub SE ¼ 24-13-5.

5-22-17 – Mildred P. Schmidt, by Atty-in-Fact to Madelyn L. Cozad, Matthew S.

Wilson; Orig Tn Toulon, Blk 3, Pt Lots 8 & 9.

5-23-17 – Margaret M. Ekerdt, by POA, Jane C. Genzel, by POA, Barbara E. Heinzmann,

by POA, Charles R. Heinzmann II,David S. Heinzmann, by POA, Ann M. Komm,

by POA to Karen Ehnle, Steve Ehnle, Alan R. Knobloch; Undiv ½ Int PT NE ¼ 11-13-7.

5-24-17 – Robert J. King, Rita Koren, Elizabeth Vancil to Daniel E. Berchtold, Sr.,

Donetta K. Berchtold; Orig TN Wyoming, Blk 13, Lot 1.

5-24-17 – Sheriff, Steven V. Sloan to Federal National Mortgage Assoc.; Orig TN

Toulon, Blk 12, Pt Lots 2,3 & 6.

5-25-17 – Russell C. Schierer to Jake M. Alvis; VG LaF, Blk 6, Pts Lots 1 & 2.

5-25-17 – Hazel King to Penny L. Schierer, Russell C. Schierer; VG LaF, Blk 12, Lots

5 & 6, Pt Lot 7.

5-26-17 – Timothy G. Ries to Michael Rumbold, Trustee, Sheila Rumbold, Trustee;

Lot 60 Assr’s Sub SW ¼ 36-13-6.

5-30-17 – Kevin Baumann to Chase Stahl; PT NE ¼ 31-12-7.

5-30-17 – E. Viola Bush, by POA, Richard H. Bush to Richard D. Bush, Steven R.

Bush, Timothy L. Bush; PT SE ¼ 27-12-7.

5-30-17 – John Tyler Leezer to John Tyler Leezer, Leah J. Leezer; PT NW ¼ 31-

13-6.

5-31-17 – Donna L. Lefler to Thomas E. Wilkinson, etc.; PT NE ¼ 2-12-5.

5-31-17 – Donna L. Lefler to John O. Wilkinson, etc.; PT NE ¼ 2-12-5.

5-31-17 – John O. Wilkinson, etc., Thomas E. Wilkinson, etc. to Donna L. Lefler;

PTS NE ¼ 2-12-5.

6-1-17 – Nina L. Hatch to Mitchell D. Tracy; Wyoming, Wm. F. Thomas Add’n, Blk

2, Lot 3.

6-2-17 – Terry W. Dorman, Trustee to Robert J. Dorman; PT SE ¼ 20-13-5.

6-2-17 – Joseph L. McKenzie to Dwain L. Webster, Gloria J. Webster; PT SE ¼ 18-

13-6.

Marriage License

Jeremy Dean Petty, Galva and Rhiannon Lynne Tracy, Toulon.