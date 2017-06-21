Michael S. Abel

Mendota – Michael Sherwood Abel, 37, of Mendota, Illinois, died tragically in a one-car accident in Troy Grove Township, May 21, 2017. A memorial service was held May 25, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church of Mendota. Memorials may be directed to his parents for the establishment of an education fund for his daughter.



Michael was born May 12, 1980 in Peru, Illinois, to Steve and Kim (Turnbull) Abel. He was a 1998 graduate of Mendota High School. Surviving are his parents of Mendota; his sister, Stephanie Abel, his daughter, Gianna Abel; his fiancé, Killian Keene; maternal grandparents, Bill and Janet Turnbull and Ruby Turnbull; uncles and aunts Bill and Pam Turnbull, Ron and Sue Turnbull, Don and Denise Turnbull, Gary and Karen Steward, Marvin and Linda Donsbach, Phil and Sandy Orwig, Chris and Kathy Gomes, as well as many cousins.



Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Maxine and Sherwood Abel; great-aunt Helen DeBord; and aunt Judy Turnbull.