DNA genealogy program this Saturday

My Experiences with DNA Results from Ancestry.com By Sarah Rose Leonard will be presented on June 24, 2017, at the Toulon United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m.



Sarah Leonard, of Rockford, Illinois, had her DNA analyzed by Ancestry.com several years ago. Sarah is a skilled genealogy researcher. She entered her family tree into Ancestry.com and made it public. Her family history goes beyond five generations back in most ancestral lines. She has compared the ethnicity results from DNA analysis of several known close relatives. She has made contact with many previously unknown distant relatives through DNA matches. Sarah is going to share what she has learned from DNA and what she considers to have added the most value to her genealogy quest.



Sarah is going to use the Internet to demonstrate useful tips in the use of Ancestry.com. After her presentation, she is willing to answer questions that audience members may have about Ancestry DNA.



Sarah is a daughter of the late Clay Appenheimer, who grew up in Toulon, and Rosemary Dolk, from Galva. Sarah is a retired schoolteacher. She is related to the Appenheimers and Waghers of Stark County. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served after the program.