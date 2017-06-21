Local News Around the County June 21, 2017June 21, 2017 0 Comment Gene Verscha and Gage Williams of the Toulon American Legion Post 416 and Boy Scout Troop 150, drop another flag into the fire at Toulon’s flag disposal service. Gage Williams, Robert Robinson, Willard Price and Mark Wagner display the 200 plus flags set for disposal Saturday in Toulon. The Bradford American Legion Post 445 marches into Elsie Hodges Park for the annual flag disposal ceremony. Chip Moodie tosses one of five flag bundles into the flames Wednesday, June 14 during Bradford’s flag disposal ceremony. rews from PAR, contracted by Ameren, install new electrical poles to replace 11 snapped off on the 69 kilovolt supply line. The line serves Toulon, LaFayette and Wyoming communities and surrounding areas. Power was restored approximately 24 hours later to all affected. This tree didn’t survive the storm that passed through Toulon on Thursday, June 15. Half of the tree landed on a home on Thomas Street where Tim, Barb and Abbi Hildebrandt reside. It was in the process of being removed the next day. Posted by | View Post | View Group