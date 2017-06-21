Trace Tuthill is summer intern with AgriGold





AgriGold is pleased to introduce Trace Tuthill of Wyoming, IL, as a sales intern with AgriGold. Trace will be sharing the AgriGold story, placing field signs and working closely with his local Corn Specialists, Tanner Nelson and Brian Heisner, as a part of the 2017 AgriGold Sales Intern Program. Trace Tuthill is a student at Iowa State University.

AgriGold is proud to invest in the future of agriculture by supporting college students pursuing careers in the food and fiber industry.



AgriGold has hired a total of 71 interns across the Corn Belt, 16 of those being placed in Illinois. Their time with AgriGold will provide great lessons in both professional and personal development, along with a better understanding of the seed business.



Members of the AgriGold Intern Team will be responsible for assisting their Corn Specialist in achieving growth and development in their respective district. This specifically includes helping with coordinating logistics, evaluating corn hybrid performance, and implementing an advertising plan for the district. Interns will also gain experience in agronomy, sales, and marketing with AgriGold.



Interns will also have the opportunity to further their professional skills with the addition of technology into the program. They will use this technology to introduce growers to AgReliant’s new digital ag platform, Advantage Acre®. Advantage Acre is a web-based tool to begin quickly uploading data and analyzing information, giving farmers simplified and functional access to their operations information and data.



AgriGold’s interns will also play a key role in raising awareness of AgriGold Select Soybeans varieties. This addition to the product lineup will provide farmers the opportunity to work with AgriGold beyond their corn acres.



For more information about AgriGold Corn Specialists in your area and the results our growers are seeing, visit agrigold.com.