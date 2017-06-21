Courthouse News for 6-22-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



6-14-17 – Kerry L. Jaggers – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

6-14-17 – Tucker H. Blum – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-14-17 – Graciela Quinonez – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-14-17 – Todd A. Stumphy – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-16-17 – Ceslie M. Vaccaro – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Marriage License



6-16-17 – Zachary Michael Henderson, East Peoria and Tess Marie Wilkinson, East Peoria.



Incidents



6-13-17 – An illegal dumping incident was reported along 650 E where a couch and carpeting were located in the middle of the road. The incident remains under investigation.



Property Transfer



6-12-17 – Lindsay Phillips, Nathaniel S.L. Phillips to Ernest R. Wiegand, Lana M. Wiegand; Wyoming Fair Acres Sub. Sect. 1, Lot 30.

6-14-17 – John W. Briggs, Succ. Trustee to Briggs Grain Farm, LLC; PTS SE ¼ & PTS NE 1/4 10-14-6 corrected trustee warranty deed.

6-16-17 – Christopher R. Kent, Sarah D. Kent to Richard McMahan; VG Speer, Blk 3, Lot 9.