The 3rd Annual Sandra R. Dearing Memorial 5k run /1 mile walk will be Saturday, June 24 at Windmont Park in Kewanee. The race will start at 9 a.m.

The fee to participate is $20 and that includes a t-shirt.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to top finishers in each age group.

There will be lunch available after the race for a $5 donation.

Sign up by June 19 to ensure you get the correct T-shirt size.

Checks can be made payable to “Sandra Dearing Memorial Fund” and sent to Anthony Dearing at 545 Whitney Ave., Kewanee, IL 61443.

Proceeds will go to a local family that has someone battling cancer.

Online registration is at runsignup.com. For more information contact Anthony Dearing at 309-525-2669 or [email protected]

