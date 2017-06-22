Annual Sandra R. Dearing Memorial 5K
The 3rd Annual Sandra R. Dearing Memorial 5k run /1 mile walk will be Saturday, June 24 at Windmont Park in Kewanee. The race will start at 9 a.m.
The fee to participate is $20 and that includes a t-shirt.
Trophies and medals will be awarded to top finishers in each age group.
There will be lunch available after the race for a $5 donation.
Sign up by June 19 to ensure you get the correct T-shirt size.
Checks can be made payable to “Sandra Dearing Memorial Fund” and sent to Anthony Dearing at 545 Whitney Ave., Kewanee, IL 61443.
Proceeds will go to a local family that has someone battling cancer.
Online registration is at runsignup.com. For more information contact Anthony Dearing at 309-525-2669 or [email protected]
