OSF Healthcare Saint Luke Medical Center to host 5k run/walk

Kewanee – OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center will host an upcoming 5K Run/Walk. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 6pm, starting at OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center, 1051 West South Street, Kewanee.



The course features 3.1 miles/5K loop in the south-west corner of the city of Kewanee. It begins at OSF HealthCare Saint Luke, loops from South Street, to Burlington Avenue, to Page Street, to Beach Street, and back to South Street, finishing in the OSF HealthCare Saint Luke parking lot. Split times will be given at each mile and water will be provided on the course. Restrooms are available at OSF HealthCare Saint Luke. Prizes will be awarded to the first three finishers, male and female. Refreshments will be provided after the race.



The entry fee of $25 includes a t-shirt for individuals who are pre-registered by July 10. Registration received after the deadline will receive an event t-shirt after the event. Race packets will be available for pick up on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 from 7am to 3pm at OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Rehabilitation Services.



Online registration is available at www.getmeregistered.com/OSFHealthCareSaintLuke5K or by calling 309-852-7822.



Proceeds from the OSF HealthCare Saint Luke 5K support the children’s free flu immunization program providing a free flu immunization for students attending Kewanee, Wethersfield, Visitation and Neponset schools.



