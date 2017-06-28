Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



My family tends to do the same type of things every summer. We see some type of sporting event, attend the surrounding county fairs, go to a demolition derby and go to the tractor pulls.





Back when I was growing up, my dad and I bonded over racing and tractor pulls. We both have a huge love for the fast cars and loud tractors. One memory that stands out for me is when we went to the Grundy County pulls. We had a family day and started out at the Kane County Flea Market. If you are interested in flea markets or craft fairs, Kane County is one to look into.

It’s very impressive. Once we got back closer to home, my dad had convinced my mom to stop at the fairgrounds. We ended up watching four hours of tractor pulls. That was the first time I had ever watched the truck pulls. We left late in the evening and I have never had a sunburn that bad. Things I took away from the day: bring extra sunscreen when dad is driving and plans aren’t made.



I love that Wyoming has a big tractor pull. From what I am told, this is a day full of pulls and activities. Stark County Farm Bureau will be having a booth at the Wyoming Tractor Pulls. We have coloring books for the kids and some fun giveaways for the adults. Be sure to stop by on Saturday. We love hearing from people in the community.