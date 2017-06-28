Bradford – James D. Swearingen, 83, of Bradford, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 19, 2017.



Jim died enjoying his favorite thing in life, spending time in Las Vegas with his son T.J.



He was born December 18, 1933 to Mable and Pearl Swearingen in Bradford, Illinois.

He married Grace Schindler October 24, 1954.



He is survived by his wife Grace, sister Winnie, daughters Kimberly Rusesky of Gurnee, Illinois, Sally (Tamico) Johnson of Peoria, Illinois, and son T.J. (Clara) Swearingen of Plano, Illinois. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Tresa, Brooke, Jessica, Thomas, Christopher, J.R., Cooper, and Kiara. In addition, he leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Lil and Gertie, and daughter Michelle.

Jim was a co-owner and operator at Sheffield Order Buyers for over 30 years and drove and owned a school bus for Bradford School District for over 40 years. He was a member of the Bradford Rescue Squad, Village Board, Park District, and Leet Memorial Methodist Church.



One of his many favorite past times was watching his grandchildren participating in various sport activities. Actually sports played a big part in his life as he was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. When he wasn’t watching sports, he loved tormenting and teasing his children and grandchildren, or anyone else he felt needed his special form of entertainment. Everyone who received this unique attention always walked away with a smile and a chuckle. This charm was even extended to the doctors and nurses from UMC, who took excellent care of him in his final days. Even then he was endearing himself to them. Besides being known as Jim, Dad, Grandpa, Papa Jim, and Uncle Fat Rat, he had several other monikers including, Skunkie, POJ, and last but not least, Sweet Jimmy.



No matter what he was called he will be missed by all.



Visitation was held 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, 217 E Main Street Bradford, IL 61421.



Funeral Services were held Sunday, June, 25, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Leet Memorial Methodist Church, 118 E. Main Street Bradford, IL 61421, with Rev. Jan Ringenberg officiating. Burial was in Osceola Grove Cemetery, Rural Bradford, Illinois.



Memorials may be made to Bradford Rescue Squad, Bradford Leet Memorial Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.