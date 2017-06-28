Roy N. Nicholson

Washington – Roy Norman Nicholson, 70, of Washington, Illinois, passed away at 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in his home.



Roy was born on March 31, 1947 in Kewanee, son of Joseph R. and Evelyn J. (Nelson) Nicholson.





Surviving are one sister, Ruth Nicholson, of LaGrange Park, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James.



Roy worked as a machinist at Caterpillar from 1969 until his retirement in 2006. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed observing and dabbling in the stock market.



A private burial of ashes will take place in Toulon Cemetery. Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Toulon is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.



