Toulon Vacation Bible School big hit for fifty-five

By Jim Nowlan

Fifty-five youngsters and 30 adult and high school helpers learned about Apostle Paul and his “underground church” and also generated funds to provide clean water for Peruvian children over the next year—all this during the annual Toulon Vacation Bible School held this past week.

“I get great joy from seeing the kids wanting to follow Jesus,” says Melanie Boudreau, of Toulon, who has been leading the Bible School for “oh, 20 or 30 years now.”

“It was great to see my grandchildren all hepped up about Paul,” she adds, referring to this year’s theme of Paul’s conversion and leadership of the early Church.

Youngsters from age three to 5th grade participated this year in the week-long program, which was supported by the Toulon Congregational, Methodist and First Baptist churches.

Throughout the week from 8:30 to 11 a.m., the children played games, made crafts, enjoyed snacks and listened to the story of Paul.

In response to a call to provide clean water to underprivileged children in Peru, participants brought nickels, dimes, and five dollar bills to build up enough contributions to provide clean water for a year to 115 children in that South American nation.

“I was hoping to raise enough to provide clean water for one child for every one of our own 55 participants,” says Melanie, “but we went way beyond that.”

Observing that our young people take clean water for granted, Melanie stirred up some dirty water, using coffee grounds and blades of grass or whatever, to show the kids what most other children around the world must contend with each day.

“We don’t appreciate what we have in this country,” says Melanie.

At the recent Bible School, Melanie made sure that 55 youngsters did appreciate what we have.

