Wyoming Council receives donation, makes donations

By Doug Hampton

[email protected]



The Wyoming City Council received a donation at their June meeting and made some donations too. Richard Bauer presented a donation of $500 to the city for police training. Bauer is the father of William Bauer who was serving as the police chief in Wyoming when he died in a car accident in 2010.



The city donated $1,000 to the Wyoming Tractor Pull Association for their event being held July 1 at the fairgrounds in Wyoming. Another donation of $1,000 was made to the Wyoming Community Fireworks Committee. Fireworks will be held in Wyoming on Monday July 3 at the football field on the east side of town.



Economic Development Advisor Dennis Rewerts updated the council on the work being done at the Paramount Theater. A bathroom has been installed and walls have been built and painted among other projects. The facility will hold its first event on June 30 with a fund raiser. Comedian Theo Von will have two shows at the theater.



With all the work being done at the Theater, the Wyoming History & Arts Association is running low on money so the city donated $3,000 to the organization.



The council reviewed the redevelopment agreement with Clean Get-a-Way Car Wash and Laundromat. Each of the past five years, $3,925 had been paid to the business. The agreement called for the amount being paid to be reviewed every five years. TIF Advisor Steve Kline had also reviewed the agreement and a recommendation was given to the council. After discussion the council voted to pay $2,000 for the next five years.



The council reviewed an application from Mike Rumbold for a Beautification Grant for the former Hardware Store located at 107 N Seventh St. The council approved the application with the final amount to be determined dependent on qualified expenses.



The council approved the auditors’ agreement with Wolf Tesar & Company with expenses not to exceed $8,000.

R/O and Wastewater Treatment Plants manager Don McCauley and Greg McCauley presented their report to the council. The operation and maintenance agreement between the city and McCauley which expires August 15, was given to the council. Greg will be taking over operations as the manager with Don as backup. The Water & Sewer committee will meet to review the agreement and it will be placed on the July agenda.



City Superintendant Joe Kinsella updated the council on their progress picking up branches and fixing damage from a strong storm that came through the city the previous week. As soon as that project concludes, they will be starting on replacing some sidewalks in town. Kinsella said he has two summertime helpers starting this week, Joey Charvat and Kyle Gehrt.



Police Chief Mark James reviewed damage that was done at Thomas Park by some juveniles. He made a recommendation on how their punishment should be handled and the council agreed. No further information was available.



City Attorney Bruce Fehrenbacher reviewed the Annual Budget and Tax Appropriation Ordinance for May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 with the council. In order for the council to have more time to review, the item will be placed on the July agenda.



All aldermen were present; there is a vacancy in the 1st Ward.

946