Courthouse News for 6-29-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



6-16-17 – Michael A. Ahearn – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

6-18-17 – Randi E. Engel – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-16-17 – David M. Reed – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-18-17 – Jessica L. Warren – Unlicensed.

6-19-17 – Walter B. Arnold – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-20-17 – Monica L. Everett – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

6-20-17 – John E. Gunn – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-20-17 – Michael H. Melchi – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

6-23-17 – Marces A. Lewis – Driving while license suspended.



Dissolution of Marriage



6-23-17 – Rodney Ray Cade, Bradford and Amy Lynne Cade, Bradford.



Incidents



6-18-17 – A battery incident was reported from a Toulon resident in the 100 block of East Main Street. The incident remains under investigation.

6-22-17 – A civil complaint reporting a fraud identity theft was reported from a rural Wyoming resident. The incident remains under investigation.

6-23-17 – Marces A. Lewis, 27, of Wyoming, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. He posted $150 cash bond and was released.

6-23-17 – Cori R. Urban, 32, of Wyoming, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to appear to show cause for contempt of court. She posted $100 cash bond and was released.



Property Transfer



6-19-17 – Iola M. Woolsey to Audrey L. Jordan, Annette E. Orwig, Terry E. Woolsey; VG LaFayette, Blk 34, W ½ Lots 1 & 2.

6-19-17 – Catherine Rashid to Casandra R. Davidson; VG LaFayette, Blk 31, Lot 4.

6-21-17 – Cheryl Calef, Kenneth Calef to Kelly M. Anderson; PT Lot 5 Assr’s Sub SE ¼ 35-13-6; Wyoming, Hoffmans Sub, Lot 4.

6-22-17 – James D. Addis, Trustee to James D. Addis, Mary Alice Addis; PT NW ¼ 8-12-5.

6-23-17 – Heather L. Hollis, Larry E. Hollis to Taylor C. Van Loo, Tracy F. Van Loo; Orig Tn Toulon, Blk 1, Lot 10 & PTS Lot 7.

6-23-17 – JSKM, INC to Natalie L. Elsasser, Ross A. Elsasser; PT NE ¼ 30-12-7.