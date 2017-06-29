Fairfield recognized for Excellence in Teaching





Retiring Stark County High School Agriculture educator Scott Fairfield was recognized as a section Excellence in Teaching Award winner at the Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers (IAVAT) Conference. District I IAVAT Excellence in Teaching Award recipients were (l to r) Ed Curry – River Ridge, Eric Tryggestad – Byron, Scott Fairfield – Stark County, Scott Riden – United, and John Heiser – Putnam County. Ed Curry is formerly from Stark County.