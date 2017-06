Lake Calhoun Ladies League 

6/20/2017

A FLIGHT: LOW GROSS – Bonnie Schmidt 54, LOW NET – Kay Jenkins and Brenda Holmes 42

B FLIGHT: LOW GROSS – Bonnie Hoxworth 51, LOW NET – Paula Boston 36

C FLIGHT: LOW GROSS – Joyce Baskovic 56, LOW NET – Lora Wellman 34

LOW PUTTS: Karen Goff, Bonnie Hoxworth, Paula Boston, and Christine Catton 17

PLAY OF THE DAY -Closest to #2 pin on second shot: Paula Boston

WINNING TEAM: Wildflower Photography

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Wildflower Photography 2. Aldrich Co. and Mary’s Family Dining tie.