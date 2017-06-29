Lake Calhoun Country Club Men’s Golf League

Round 9 – First Half FINAL

June 22, 2017

Winning Team: Porter Hay Insurance

Players: Bill Mergenthal, Dean Brady, Jim Graves, Loren Hartz, Wayne Jenkins, Keith Luymes, Bud Porter.

Events:

Low Gross: Matt Herridge36

Low Net: Matt Herridge 36-4-32

Closest to Pin No. 5: Jayme Hopping

Longest Drive No. 4: Rick Hardy

Longest Putt No. 9: Dan Dennison

Weekly Results

Porter Hay Insurance 6

State Bank of Toulon 5

Branchfield Casting 4

Colony Inn 3

Jager Insurance 2

Double Take Bar & Grill 1

Final Team Standings-First Half

Colony Inn 35

State Bank of Toulon 31

Porter Hay Insurance 31

Double Take Bar & Grill 29

Branchfield Casting 25

Jager Insurance 15

**Colony Inn wins the first half and will be in the play off on September 7, 2017**