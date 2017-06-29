Lake Calhoun Country Club Men’s Golf League
Round 9 – First Half FINAL
June 22, 2017
Winning Team: Porter Hay Insurance
Players: Bill Mergenthal, Dean Brady, Jim Graves, Loren Hartz, Wayne Jenkins, Keith Luymes, Bud Porter.
Events:
Low Gross: Matt Herridge36
Low Net: Matt Herridge 36-4-32
Closest to Pin No. 5: Jayme Hopping
Longest Drive No. 4: Rick Hardy
Longest Putt No. 9: Dan Dennison
Weekly Results
Porter Hay Insurance 6
State Bank of Toulon 5
Branchfield Casting 4
Colony Inn 3
Jager Insurance 2
Double Take Bar & Grill 1
Final Team Standings-First Half
Colony Inn 35
State Bank of Toulon 31
Porter Hay Insurance 31
Double Take Bar & Grill 29
Branchfield Casting 25
Jager Insurance 15
**Colony Inn wins the first half and will be in the play off on September 7, 2017**