County Watch — small towns; Paramount/Las Vegas

By Jim Nowlan

I took a trip by car this past month via two-lane roads across much of America. I stopped in small towns along the way. Most of the little burgs throughout the Corn Belt, Plains and West, like ours in Stark, are struggling, hanging on, and yet doing so with some real vitality and a belief that a good community is worth fighting for.



There are literally thousands of small towns in America. We represent at best 20 percent of the population. A hundred years ago, small towns were the center and heartbeat of America. No longer, but still hanging in there.



Small towns often seem shaped from the same cookie cutter.





I could shift my Lions Club membership from Toulon to Chinook, Montana, and we members would be talking about the same things over supper before the program: how to spend the money locally that we raised from pork chop sandwich sales; how to recruit younger members; how to save the local schools; how the crops are doing.





Small towns in Montana and Illinois take a lot of work. Ours in Illinois suffer a bit more from the fact that we are closer to the Big Box stores than they are in sparsely populated Montana, so I think maybe the small towns out there still have a bit more market town retailing than we do.





On the other hand, I am impressed by the number of employers we have inside Stark. In Bradford, the Endress brothers have several entrepreneurial ventures going strong, and Bob Rouse, next door in his huge new furniture manufacturing plant, is employing lots of folks.





In Wyoming, we have Aldrich, FMC, Quality Cable and BoGar, all of which manufacture important products for industry.





Down the road from me in West Jersey, there is the Bryton Industries (cable harnesses for industry) in the old grade school, and outside of town we have the ever-expanding Rainbow Resource, a major national educational materials distribution company.





So, I think we may be better off than we imagine.





Still, we need folks to serve on civic committees and run for the many local government offices. Our large number of governments relative to population, are both a blessing and a curse. We need to buy as much local as we can, as our stores operate on very thin margins.





And we need to tone down the rhetoric. We’re all in this together, indeed we have to be given our small numbers, even though we may disagree strongly on the specifics, which is natural. It is so easy to spit out snarky stuff over social media from the impersonal removal of our iPhones and computers. Doesn’t help anything.





It’s up to us—US. We can make it. Won’t be easy. And could be well worth it if we are able to keep our small towns going. I guess we think so. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be here.





Las Vegas came to Wyoming’s Paramount Theater this past Friday when big-time comedian Theo Von brought peals of laughter to 330 persons in two shows at the former movie theater.











Wyoming economic development adviser Denny Rewerts called the first-ever event in the re-made venue a big success.





Von’s brother lived in Wyoming for a while and there are other connections between Von and the community, which resulted in Von contributing his shtick totally free as a charity fundraiser, with the $6,000 or so in net profit all staying in Wyoming.





When the possibility of doing a Theo Von show here on June 30 was thrown out some months ago by Von’s agent, Rewerts thought to himself there was no way the theater could be readied by Friday. But it was, with a lot of hard work by locals, and Rewerts says “it looks pretty good,” even though much more work is to be done.





Rewerts is now dreaming about future shows. The theater would be a great venue, for example, for a high-quality home talent show, as the county has produced a number of topnotch musical performers.





I would throw in the idea of staging a two-person show like “Love Letters,” which wouldn’t require anything but two chairs and a couple of talented actors. I’m sure readers will come up with other ideas.





Let’s hear it for the Paramount, where I recall enjoying lots of Durango Kid and Tom Mix movies lebenty-seben years ago. I’m delighted to see it back!