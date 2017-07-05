Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



Have you ever been a member of an organization? Served on a board and accomplished a task? Join the Stark County Farm Bureau. Become a part of our organization. The Stark County Farm Bureau has numerous advantages for its members.





A lot of people who take part in the membership utilize the tangible benefits. Illinois Farm Bureau has discounts with Choice Hotels, $500 off a Ford vehicle and discount tickets to select amusement parks just to name a few. In addition to the discounts Illinois Farm Bureau offers, Stark County Farm Bureau has local discounts. We offer a discount at The Highlands, A Few of My Favorite Things and The Stark County News. To see more of the discounts, go onto our website (www.starkcfb.com) or call the office.





Not all of our members are in it for the discounts, some are members for the leadership aspect. Stark County Farm Bureau has a board of 10 directors serving in the leadership roles. In addition to serving on the County Board, members are also encouraged to participate in programs offered on the regional or even the State level. Illinois Farm Bureau likes to hear from its members. Action Teams are made up of 10-15 volunteers on each of the four teams. The teams are divided up into Quality of Life, Consumer Outreach, Membership Promotion and Leadership Development. The teams meet twice a year to brainstorm and develop plans for statewide projects.

If you’re looking for something a little more political, there is always S.W.A.T and Activator. S.W.A.T stands for Strength With Advisory Teams. This group identifies emerging topics and provides ideas to the IFB Board of Directors on issues relating to farmers, production practices, rural life and other agricultural topics. I encourage all members to be a part of Activator. It’s a very low-maintenance program. When an issue arises, members will be contacted through text message or email. They are then asked to contact their area representative and relay the message to the representatives.





And as always, you don’t have to be a farmer to be a member of the Stark County Farm Bureau. There are different types of membership for different type of people. Contact the Stark County Farm Bureau anytime and we can help you become a member or sign up online!