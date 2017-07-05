Wyoming – Alta “Jean” Howell, 94, of Wyoming, Illinois, passed away at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017 at her home.



Jean was born on December 10, 1922 in Toulon, the daughter of Rae A. and Alta M. (Murchison) Anderson. She married Orville W. “Pat” Down in 1940; he preceded her in death in 1955. She then married Raymond Howell in 1957 in West Jersey. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1997.



Surviving are one daughter, Donna (Dave) Campbell, of Wyoming; two step-sons, Jim (Connie) Howell, of Toulon and Don (Claire) Howell, of Rochelle, Illinois; two grandchildren, Sheri (Loren) Morris and Ronnie (Brooke) Cox both, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; five step-granddaughters, Lisa Orwig, of Davenport, Iowa, Lori (Mark) Howell, of Evanston, Illinois, Jenny (Tomo) Boroku, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jamie (Lee) Newberry, of Milan, Illinois, Heidi Howell, of Idaho; one step-grandson, John Howell, of California; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Sue) Anderson, of Toulon; sister, Norma (Chuck) Smith, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her son, Ron Down; brother, Don Anderson; sister-in-law, Frances Durbin; and great-grandson, Dustin Orwig.



Jean worked at the movie theater in Toulon and as a secretary at Toulon High School as a young lady, but most of her life she was a farmer’s wife. She loved to do crafts, spend time outdoors, and was an avid bird watcher. She loved her dogs and cat “Puddin.” She was known for her daily, early morning visits to Caseys for coffee and a donut with her dachshund. She was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church, also attending Toulon United Methodist Church most of her life.



A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Toulon United Methodist Church in Toulon. Rev. Sidney Davis, Jr. officiated. Visitation was from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial was in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Kewanee. Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Dachshund Rescue or American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left for Jean’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.