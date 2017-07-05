Local News Around the County for 7-6-17 July 5, 2017July 5, 2017 0 Comment Ryan Boarman, of COUNTRY Financial in Toulon, is pictured in a field of corn with his son JP sitting on his shoulder. Ryan is 6’ 5” tall and he is barely peeking out over the top of the corn! This photo was taken at Green Farms located just inside Stark County near the Stark County/Marshall County border. Ryan reported that some of the corn was over 7’ tall. Much taller than the old saying of “knee high by the 4th of July.” Theo Von performed his comedy routine twice Friday evening, at Wyoming’s refurbished Paramount Theater in front of capacity crowds for both performances. Comedian Chris Schlichting, of Davenport, Iowa, warmed up the audience just prior to Theo Von’s comedy performances last Friday evening at Wyoming’s Paramount Theater. Capacity crowds witnessed three comedians perform Friday evening at Wyoming’s Paramount Theater. Theo Von who has family ties to the Wyoming area, returned to that city to give two comedy performances in front of capacity crowds for each performance. Pictured here is an assortment of brownies for sale Saturday, in West Jersey, which also witnessed cherry desserts and some fresh vegetables offered, as well. The four cherry pies available were sold after just 10 minutes from the opening of the sale. Cucumbers and cabbages sold, too. Other desserts included smaller cherry pies and cherry cobblers. The Stark County High School cheerleaders sold Krispy Kreme donuts Saturday morning, in Toulon and Wyoming to raise funds. They had 200 boxes of a dozen donuts apiece for $10 they were attempting to sell. The cheerleaders received 75% of the profits, or $7.5o per box. Pictured here are from Toulon: Seated L-R Bailey Brooks and Kylie Salisbury. Back row L-R: Katie Irving, Hailey Gurnsey, Coach Chelsea Knobloch, and Emma Webster. Members of the Stark County Century Clovers 4-H club recently participated in a Work Day. The members pictured above worked very hard along with fair board members and parents to make improvements at the local fairgrounds in Stark County. Pictured are from left to right – back row: Jared Rouse, Ryan Murphy, December Tracy, Blake Orwig, Kaley Rouse and Emma Webster; front row: Riggens Shafer, Lauren Orwig, Ben King, and Alayna Fritz. The Stark County Century Clovers 4-H Club has been collecting food pantry items for the past year. Having reached their 1,000 items goal, they recently donated to the Stark County Food Pantry. Members of the 4-H club are pictured with a trunk full of donations. Posted by | View Post | View Group