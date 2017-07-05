Courthouse News for 7-6-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



6-26-17 – Marcella M. Wess – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-27-17 – Luke D. Rumbold – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Dissolution of Marriage



6-30-17 – Neil A. Bush, Wyoming and Rachael L. Bush, Peoria.



Incidents



6-27-17 – The Stark County Sheriff’s Department reported incidents of scam attempts occurring throughout the county involving individuals going door to door selling products which also involved residences being burglarized. Local residents are being warned to be on the look-out for the suspicious solicitors and report the incidents to the local sheriff’s department.

6-28-17 – An incident involving aggravated battery was reported from a Toulon resident in the 300 block of West Commercial Street. The incident remains under investigation.

6-30-17 – Crystal G. Murphy, 34, of LaFayette, reported a theft of her debit card. The incident remains under investigation.



Property Transfer



6-26-17 – Albert Jon DeWitte, Deceased by Ind Adm to Michael Jon DeWitte, Raylene DeWitte Grischow; Toulon, John Culb West’n Add’n, Blk 2, PT Lot 1 & PTS Lot 2.

6-27-17 – Julie A. Maher, David G. Martin, Jimmy D. Martin to Nathan O. Turner; Wyoming, J.G. Greene’s Add’n, Blk 1, PT Lots 11 & 12.

6-28-17 – Rebecca Ann Clark, Jeffrey Shane Coleman, William Choya Coleman to Rebecca Clark, Trustee, William C. Coleman, Trustee; Lot 1 Coleman’s Sub PT NE ¼ 24-14-7.

6-28-17 – Rebecca Clark, Co-Trustee, William C. Coleman, Co-Trustee to Andrew M. DeFilippi, Michelle DeFilippi; Lot 1 Coleman’s Sub PT NE ¼ 24-14-7.

6-28-17 – Barbara J. Morrissey, Co-Trustee, Donald L. Morrissey, Co-Trustee to Barbara J. Morrissey, Donald L. Morrissey; PT SW ¼ 27-12-6.

6-28-17 – Barbara J. Morrissey, Donald L. Morrissey to Jill A. Morrissey, Philip B. Morrissey; PT SW ¼ 27-12-6.

6-28-17 – Robert W. Temple, etc. to William Robert Temple, Jr., Trustee; Undiv ½ Int E ½ SE ¼ 32-13-5.

6-30-17 – Bryan E. Down to Lois Hickman, Terry Hickman; Wyoming, Fair Acres Add’n, Lot 2.