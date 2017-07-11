Fatal crash with truck

A fatal accident occurred Tuesday morning at 4:42 a.m. involving a 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck and a 2014 Jeep Patriot. The Jeep, driven by Corina Miller, 41, of Wyoming was headed westbound and went underneath the semi, which was backing into Doug Murray’s farm for milk transport. The semi was driven by Tim Schwenk, 48, of Brimfield and owned by M. Cluver Milk Transport of St. Joseph.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by Sheriff/Coroner Steven Sloan. The accident remains under investigation and tickets are pending. The Toulon Fire Department, Stark County Ambulance Service, and Illinois State Police assisted the Stark County Sheriff’s Office with the accident scene.