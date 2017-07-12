County Watch — Sarah and Thomas; little things; Queenie

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]



I’m sure glad old friend Kay Jenkins, of Lake Calhoun, encouraged me to attend “Joseph. . .” (and the amazing techniclor dream coat) this past Sunday at Kewanee High School. The show was terrific—peppy, lyrical, and filled with impressive Stark County talent.



As the narrator, Stark County High senior Sarah Pike sang almost non-stop throughout the performance. With poise far beyond her years, Sarah has a lilting voice that keeps your foot tapping and the show moving at a brisk, fun pace.







Sarah is the daughter of Cullen and Tonya Pike, of LaFayette. The young lady’s singing talent obviously derives from Tonya, a longtime favorite around here for her gospel singing.



Poly-talent Thomas McElwee, English teacher and much more at Stark County High, played Joseph to a “T.” Thomas, a fine pianist, also has a good, sure voice that projected throughout the auditorium. Thomas is a real asset to Stark County; hope we can keep him.



Other Stark County High students and grads in the cast included Grace Klooster, Seth Draminkski and Dalton Sander. As some of Joseph’s brothers, they and the other siblings were having fun in their roles, which was infectious and uplifting for the large audience as well.



And talk about piano, Tina Forlines, of West Jersey, plays a mean 88. As part of a quite large pit orchestra, Tina was at the forefront, pounding out the melodies unerringly. I am sure such confident, strong piano playing is of great help to the cast in practice and performance.



Toulon native Chris Cinnamon, now of Kewanee, was at the back of the orchestra providing the percussion. No shrinking violet, Chris’s good work was also critical in support of the cast and its singing.

I have been around a bit, and yet I am always impressed by how much fine local talent, good as you’ll find anywhere, we produce right here in Stark and the area.



If ever you here that Ellen Johnson, a recent college graduate from Kewanee, is directing another production for the Kewanee Park District, put it down on your calendar.



I think my late buddy Ernie Robson taught me to appreciate the little things of life, during our many walks through the countryside. For example, the “ragged sailors” (chicory) have been in profuse and glorious bloom this past couple of weeks.



These common powder blue flowers along the roadside apparently like the combination of gravel and soil found there. The flowers are not dramatic or gorgeous in the way of red roses or rich fuchsia peonies. Instead, they are, to me, whimsical, fluttering playfully in the breeze created by passing grain trucks. It’s almost as if they are waving to me with their insignificant oblong blue petals, from atop their four-foot stems.



Route 17, from Toulon out to Doug and Jane Murray’s dairy farm at Route 78, has been almost non-stop chicory. This little flower of no great note brightens my day. We don’t always need big, grand sights to warm our souls.



Then, while I’m at it, there are the red-winged blackbirds, jillions of them along our roadsides. This little bird, dismissed by many of us, like the dandelion, for being so common, is really stunning. The male is a slick, jet black throughout, with that single scarlet patch on each wing, resting on a feather of rich cream, which outlines the rich red neatly. Often, as with the single scarlet feather, less is more.



The birds are protecting their nests, which are a few inches above ground, woven into strands of grass, as Toulon ornithologist Jeff Walk has explained to me. So they swoop down from their perch on electric lines, sometimes near my head, to worry me away from their nests. I have read that the bird is fearless, taking on much bigger birds when a nest is threatened.



Little things mean a lot. Thanks Ernie.

