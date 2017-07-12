Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



We finally, finally, finally have a budget, after two long years of bills piling up and the state just going further into debt. I truly thought we would never get a budget again and the state would just declare bankruptcy. I was all on board for Illinois to be split apart and given to other states, but that would probably never have happened and would just have been a lot of paperwork for other people.



Since we do have this budget, what does it mean for the farming community? Illinois Farm Bureau has been trying to end the budget standoff. With one side wanting it this way and the other side wanting the opposite, it was obvious someone wasn’t going to be happy with the outcome. Illinois can now hopefully move forward and begin to pay the bills that have been sitting for the past few years. Not only are bills going to be paid, but valuable programs for agriculture will also receive funding.



With the budget comes a tax increase. No one wants to pay a bit more for the necessities but with paying a few extra dollars, they support agricultural programs like the National Corn- to- Ethanol Research Center, county fairs, University of Illinois Extension and Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Sales tax incentives for E-85 and biodiesel were extended for five years.





It’s great that a budget has finally been passed, but the work of the General Assembly is not done yet. We still need to urge legislators to take up reforms so they can improve the business climate in our state.