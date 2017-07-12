



Wyoming – Margaret E. Colgan, 106, formerly of Wyoming, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Health Care in Peoria Heights, Illinois.



Margaret was born on March 24, 1911 in Bloomington, Illinois, a daughter of John and Mary (Colgan) Day. She married Joseph Claybaugh on April 17, 1937; he preceded her in death on March 12, 1960 in Peoria, Illinois. She then married Earl Colgan on September 7, 1974 in Lacon, Illinois; he preceded her in death on February 9, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her son, Frederick Claybaugh; five brothers; and one sister.



Surviving are one daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Claybaugh of East Peoria; one stepson, Michael (Heidi) Colgan of Wyoming; two stepdaughters, Colette Colgan of Washington and Carolyn (Andy) Patterson of Springfield; four step-granddaughters, Anita (Ben Chisholm) Colgan of Alameda, California, Tina Colgan of Greenville, South Carolina, Marika (Keenan) Sharpe of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Danielle Colgan of Asheville, North Carolina; three step-great-granddaughters; and several cherished nieces and nephews.



Margaret was a past member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Women’s League, and Stark County Home Extension. She loved crocheting, crafting, and playing card games, especially “Kings in the Corner.”



A funeral mass was held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming, where she was a member. Father John Cyr officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial was in St. Dominic Cemetery in Wyoming. Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church.



Condolences may be left for Margaret’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.