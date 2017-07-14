Courthouse News for 7-13-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



6-29-17 – Kyle A. Ball – Reckless driving.

6-30-17 – Lucas R. Bonnyhoff – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

6-27-17 – Kristina A. Henry – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-28-17 – Joseph A. Kelly – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

6-29-17 – Janelle L. Lerschen – Driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

6-28-17 – Lucia L. Ruiz – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-2-17 – Sean M. Crawford – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

7-2-17 – Sean M. Cranford – Disregard official traffic control device.

7-2-17 – Sean M. Cranford – Unlicensed.

7-2-17 – Sean M. Cranford – Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

6-30-17 – Rodriguez Juan Vega – Unlicensed.

6-30-17 – Taylor B. Stewart – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

7-1-17 – Skyelur J. Walters – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

6-30-17 – Kayla A. Weaver – No valid registration.

6-25-17 – Michelle A. Kamp – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-4-17 – Katie N. Grigat – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-6-17 – William J. Baer, Jr. – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-5-17 – Gilberto H. Cavada – Unlicensed.

7-5-17 – Christina M. James – No driving on right side of road.

7-6-17 – Gerald D. Berchtold – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

7-9-17 – Randy A. Church, Sr. – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-9-17 – Kayla R. Kubiak – Failure to reduce speed.

7-8-17 – Brandon M. Franzen – Driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

7-9-17 – Kayla R. Kubiak – D.U.I.

7-2-17 – Justin Lee Donovan – Possession controlled substance.

7-6-17 – Burton L. Stevens – Aggravated D.U.I./3



Marriage License



7-5-17 – Arnold Francis Rebout, Kewanee and Mary Alice Schouttet, Kewanee.



Incidents



7-1-17 – Russell A. Potter, was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to jail. He posted $150 cash bond and was released.

7-2-17 – Kyle A. Ball, 18, of Wyoming, was ticketed for reckless driving.

7-2-17 – Justin L. Donovan, 35, listed as homeless, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance or counterfeit substance, and criminal damage to state-supported property. He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond with the possibility of additional charges pending.

7-7-17 – A domestic problem was handled in the 700 block of North Main Street in Wyoming.

7-7-17 – Sterling Williams, 29, of Toulon, was arrested on a Sagamon County warrant on the original charge for driving on a suspended license. He posted bond and was released. Later that same day he was arrested again by the Stark County Sheriff’s Department for driving while on a suspended license. He posted $150 cash bond and was released with a court date to appear.

7-9-17 – Kayla R. Kubiak, 24, of Kewanee, was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over .08, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. She was released on a $120 I-bond and issued a court date to appear.



Accidents



7-5-17 – A two vehicle accident occurred on Route 78 at 300 N at 4:58 p.m. Drivers involved were Christina M. James, 29, and Gilberto H. Cavada, 62, both of Kewanee. James was traveling north when her vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and struck Cavada’s vehicle which was headed in the opposite direction. Both James and a 10-year-old passenger in her vehicle were transported by Stark County Ambulance to Saint Luke Hospital in Kewanee. Cavada refused treatment at the scene. James was later ticketed for driving in the wrong lane, and Cavada was cited for driving on an expired license. Both vehicles sustained damage estimated over $1,500.



Property Transfer



7-3-17 – Sheri L. Henneberry to Michael L. Henneberry; Toulon, Hend & Whit Add’n, Blk 26, PT Lot 3.

7-3-17 – Michael L. Henneberry to Faith Baptist Church; Toulon, Hend & Whit Add’n, Blk 26, PT Lot 3.

7-5-17 – Roger J. Decker, Jr., Rachelle Decker to Glen L. Waters; Wyoming, Castle’s Add’n, Blk 3, Lot 19 & PT Lot 18.

7-6-17 – Pamela J. Ingle to Diane S. Pearson, Thomas L. Pearson; Orig TN Toulon, Blk 12, PT Lots 2,3, & 6 plus easement.