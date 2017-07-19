Courthouse News 7-20-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



7-10-17 – Clifford J. Ince – Driving 35+ mph above the speed limit.

7-11-17 – Timothy E. Schwenk – Unsafe backing on a roadway.

7-10-17 – James W. Crowley – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

7-15-17 – Emily J. Guzman – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

7-17-17 – Bradley J. Clark – Disregard stop sign.



Accidents



7-13-17 – A single vehicle deer accident occurred along the South Modena Road approximately a half of a mile north of Route 17. The driver involved was identified as Laurie A. Williams, 56, of rural Wyoming. No injuries were reported or citations issued, but the vehicle sustained estimated damages between $500 and $1,500.



Incidents



7-9-17 – Joseph S. W. Potter, 27, of Princeville, was arrested for resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and disorderly conduct. The following day he posted $250 cash bond and was released with a court date to appear.



Property Transfer



7-10-17 – Deutsche Bank, N.A., Trustee to City of Wyoming; Orig TN Wyoming, Blk 12, Lots 1 & 2.

7-13-17 – Michael D. Aldrich to Kevin D. Aldrich; Castleton, Blk 3, Lots 4,5,6 & 7.

7-13-17 – Sheriff Steve Sloan to Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Toulon, Turner’s Add’n, Blk 1, Pt Lots 1 & 4.

7-14-17 – Robert E. Arganbright, Trustee to Robert E. Arganbright; PT SE ¼ 35-14-6.