County Watch—Riots nearby; raising sweaters; Suz and the swan; Chase; “Can you hear me now?”

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]



Local historian Floyd Ham will give a talk Saturday at 1:30 at the Toulon Methodist Church about local anti-Catholicism and even of rioting in Kewanee over the issue a century ago. Floyd does his research thoroughly and always presents his history in an engaging manner.



Meeting sponsored by the Stark County Genealogical Society. Refreshments. Ya’ll come!



I stopped by the West Jersey United Methodist Church Saturday to pick up a frozen fresh blackberry pie at their bake sale. Rich and Mary Hartley, Carol Meyer and Danielle Cathey were holding forth when I arrived.







Mary reported the blackberries were picked from behind the West Jersey Township building across the way from the church.



Mary and Rich are interesting, simply deep-down good folks. They “raise sweaters” at their rustic place near the Spoon south of Jersey. That is, they raise the sheep, spin the wool, and knit the sweaters.



Mary is busy now weaving rag rugs for the Boyd’s Grove Methodist Church, east of Bradford. The church needs 100 rugs for its September show, so Mary is really hustling.



“These rugs are a wonderful opportunity to recycle old denim and other clothes,” says Mary.



Rich was an arranger and musician in the US Navy Band, so he’s a really good musician, and he holds forth every Sunday at the Jersey UMC with what he calls “a swinging organ.”



Rich also makes clever, colorful aprons for sale, all to benefit the church. See photo nearby, with most in the photo wearing Rich’s creations.



Services are at 9 each week, half the time with an ordained minister and other weeks with a lay minister such as Kendra Austin, of LaFayette, whom Rich says is very good.



For more info about all the foodstuffs, aprons and more available for sale to benefit the church, call the Hartleys at 309-995-3356 (by the way, they don’t have an answering machine).



While enjoying “Duryea” coffee—a mellow medium roast, quite good—outside at One Eleven Coffee the other day, Suz Howard, of Wyoming, stopped by to explain the case of my coming upon a spectacular mute swan recently on a small lake north of Modena; such swans are not native to Stark County.



Seems the swan is one remaining from a brood, or whatever you would call it, of 13 young swans raised by Suz and her late husband Fred. The one I saw was hatched in 1999 on property north of Modena, including the small lake, owned by Suz.

This swan, a male, I believe Suz said, has been named Gigi by Suz, as mute swans actually do make some guttural sounds that mimic “gigi” a bit, she says.



“A swan can only take off from water,” adds Suz, “and it makes more racket than a B-29 when it does.”



I asked if the swan does much flying around the area—would love to see it high in the air—and Suz says it does. She said it flies around area lakes, looking for a mate. Sigh, Gigi won’t find a mate, as the swan is native to far northern climates, not Stark County.



When the weather gets real cold, says Suz, the swan will dip itself into the lake water and come up, quickly coating its feathers in ice, to protect it from the cold.





My barista at One Eleven for coffee that day was Chase Wallace, of Toulon, who noted that he just returned from a camp for 14 and 15-year-olds with Type I diabetes. The retreat was held at a 4-H camp on the property of the Robert Allerton Estate near Monticello IL.

Chase is studying for a registered nursing degree at OSF in Peoria, I think it is.



Chase said it was a great experience to help educate the youngsters about proper care related to their insulin and related needs, and that they all had a good time as well.



Chase is one of the many fine young baristas of high school and college age in the employ of Stacy Unhold and Melissa Nagode, co-owners of One Eleven. They and the older adults on staff all present themselves in a friendly and professional manner.



Recently Stark County Communications staff Pam Wulf and Kendra Austin worked together effectively to land a major advertising contract for our publications (News and Prairie Shopper) from AccuQuest Hearing Centers.



You will be seeing more ads from this highly reputable Danish-owned company, which has hundreds of locations across the country, including one at 5016 N. University in Peoria, relatively handy to Stark County residents.



The ad reminded me that maybe I should run down to have my hearing tested. As we age, our hearing often declines, often without our knowing it, at least not until our spouses tells us to stop shouting at them.



So if you happen to make an appointment with AccuQuest at 309-313-0145, please tell them you saw about them in our publications!