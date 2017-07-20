Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



Farming sure has changed a lot since I was a kid, and that wasn’t even that long ago. Growing up on the farm meant tractor rides without a buddy seat. Everyone knows what a buddy seat is right? It’s the passenger seat with a back rest. The type of buddy seat I grew up with was either a fender on an old 4020, hoping it wasn’t the one with the radio and you have to squeeze your cheeks through the opening where the radio once was. The other type of buddy seat was the old arm rest. Dad would push a button on the side and it would fall down. In many cases, I chose to just sit on the floor of the cab. It was my favorite place in the combine. From my spot on the floor, I could see everything! The corn being sucked into the reel and the corn falling into the grain tank behind the cab. Best part about that spot was the naps.



Farming isn’t the same as what I grew up with. Now, tractors can pretty much drive themselves. The technology in a tractor is unbelievable. Not only is the technology different but marketing tactics are different. Illinois Farm Bureau will be having a conference in Bloomington, IL centered on these changes. Farm Income and Innovations Conference examines how changing consumer desires, supply chain management and public policies impact agriculture. The sessions are tailored to deliver messages and promote discussions that will help farmers prepare their farms for the next generation. At this conference you will hear about the latest consumer and food marketing trends, lessons for farm management and strategies for improving the profitability via alternative markets. Farm Income and Innovation Conference is July 26. If you are interested in this conference please contact Stark County Farm Bureau.