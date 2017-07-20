No one refused care at Aunt Martha’s

Comprehensive health care for all in Toulon







By Jim Nowlan



Dr. Mark Wiechert, MD, and Dr. Yousaf Ahmad, DDS, were both smiling and on duty for the open house this past Monday at Aunt Martha’s Health Care Clinic in Toulon, just east of the courthouse.



Since 2006, Aunt Martha’s has provided comprehensive health and dental care for all, regardless of ability to pay.



“We are more than a doctor’s office. We have lots of hats under the same roof,” Dr. Wiechert told The News, referring to the doctor, dentist, psychiatric and behavioral health services available at the clinic.



The News asked if anyone could utilize the services at Aunt Martha’s, including those with good insurance, as well as the target market of those with not-so-good, or even no insurance coverage.



“Yes, certainly,” said Clete Winkelmann, an executive with Aunt Martha’s, a multi-clinic operation across Illinois with more than 900 employees. “We do not refuse anyone.”



Patients are charged for services on a sliding scale based on income. Most insurance programs are accepted as well.



Dr. Wichert emphasized how important it was for all persons to pay attention to their health from an early age.



“If persons address issues such as high cholesterol in their late 20s, there is much less damage done to the body later, damage that often can’t be reversed,” said Wiechert.



Wiechert is a native of Galesburg, where he graduated from Knox College before attending the highly regarded Rush Medical Center College of Medicine in Chicago. The doctor has practiced medicine in Galesburg for the past 22 years. He now practices in Toulon five days a week.



This writer knows a couple of health professionals in the Galesburg area, who both spoke highly of Dr. Wiechert

Dr. Ahmad practices dentistry in Toulon at Aunt Martha’s on Mondays and Tuesday, driving here from the Chicago suburb of Elgin, where he practices the remainder of each week.





Finding dental care is a challenge for many low-income persons, as most dentists refuse Medicaid patients because of the low reimbursement rate from the State of Illinois.



Aunt Martha’s and Dr. Ahmad do take Medicaid as well as other low-income patients, and can do so because the clinic receives federal financial support.



To schedule appointments and for more information about the services of Aunt Martha’s in Toulon, contact medical office assistant Kathy Wemple in Toulon at 286-7458.