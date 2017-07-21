Henry Summer Festival seeking vendors

The Henry Summer Festival is seeking vendors to participate in the 7th Annual Summer Festival located in Henry, Illinois. This year’s festival will be held on August 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will accept home based businesses, crafts, antiques, and flea market type vendors, as well as those wanting to advertise their business.

If you are interested in displaying or selling your items, contact Dawn Sutherland at 309-238-2792 or [email protected] for more information or to secure your space.