Martin Engineering provides opportunities for development and growth in trade

Martin has partnered with the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), a training company that specializes in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies. This will allow Martin to expand the knowledge, depth, and training of current employees, ensuring that no talent gap is present when positions that require extensive training open up.



The Martin tool and die department makes molds, jigs, and fixtures used throughout our manufacturing process and facility. Tool and die makers are required to have traditional skills in addition to vast digital skills, making the area difficult to master. Upon entering this field, immense training and experience is needed. So when our seasoned employees decide it is time to move on/retire, we could be left with a hole that would take some time to fill.



In efforts to keep our manufacturing process seamless and to encourage our Martin family to expand and grow in their trade, we decided to look into an apprenticeship program.







An apprenticeship is a combination of on-the-job training and related education in which workers learn the practical and theoretical facets of a highly-skilled occupation. RCBI organizes the program, with ToolingU providing the content. We are fortunate to take advantage of a nationwide grant RCBI has to help organize and facilitate the training.



According to Wikipedia, “a journeyman is a skilled worker who has successfully completed an official apprenticeship qualification in a building trade or craft. He/she is considered competent and authorized to work in that field as a fully qualified employee.” We have several employees who are journeyman candidates, and they will begin an extensive assessment. Those with pre-requisite qualifications will require a lesser degree of training. To complete the Department of Labor’s requirements for a Certified Journeyman, candidates must complete several online courses as well as track and fulfill a specified number of on-the-job training hours.



We are excited about this opportunity and would like to thank the following employees for their efforts as they continue to learn and teach this trade. Steve Brody, current Tool & Die Maker, will participate in this program to obtain his Journeyman license. Due to Steve’s extensive experience, his training period will be reduced. Jacob McNamee has just been promoted to the role of Tool & Die Apprentice. Over the next few years, Jacob will study to earn his accreditation. Chuck Thumma, who became a Tool & Die Journeyman in 1996, will help track the hours of training as well as provide training for Jacob as he learns his new role.



