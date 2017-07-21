Local News Party-in-the-Park July 21, 2017July 21, 2017 0 Comment At left, a contestant peeks at her competition during the pudding pie eating game last Saturday at the “Party-in-the-Park” fun and games last Saturday. Held at the LaFayette Village Park. Hailey Ales (foreground left) and Braden Woith (foreground right) try to eat a pudding pie without the use of utensils or their hands during the “Party-in-the-Park” event. Partners of teams pass an egg on the spoon during the games last Saturday at the “Party-in-the-Park” event in LaFayette. Posted by | View Post | View Group