Local News 

Party-in-the-Park

0 Comment
At left, a contestant peeks at her competition during the pudding pie eating game last Saturday at the “Party-in-the-Park” fun and games last Saturday. Held at the LaFayette Village Park.
Hailey Ales (foreground left) and Braden Woith (foreground right) try to eat a pudding pie without the use of utensils or their hands during the “Party-in-the-Park” event.
Partners of teams pass an egg on the spoon during the games last Saturday at the “Party-in-the-Park” event in LaFayette.
Posted by | View Post | View Group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*