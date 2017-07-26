Fatal DUI crash case continued

Urine analysis causes another delay



By John A. Ballentine

[email protected]



Tenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas A. Keith has previously described in court, “This case is getting pretty long in the tooth,” because there has been another delay in the Scott A. Petty fatal DUI crash case. The case is now scheduled for a jury trial beginning October 18. This is nearly two years since the fatal crash between Petty’s van and a small SUV driven by Gina Marie Masters, of Henry, Illinois that claimed Masters’ life.



The delay was caused by the court not receiving a written summary report from Dr. Ronald E. Henson, of Beron Consulting, of Peoria, Illinois. Henson, an expert in urine analysis, demanded and was paid by Stark County on June 30, 2017 a $2,000 retaining fee to complete the analysis. Now, nearly a month later, the doctor has not provided the report.



The analysis was made on behalf of Petty by his public defender, Patrick Murphy, of Marshall County, which was a motion filed by Petty’s ex-defense counsel Edward Woller, of Kewanee. Woller was dismissed from the case for what he said were “health reasons.”



Stark County State’s Attorney James D. Owens has subpoenaed for prosecution witness Ashley S. Fessler Coventry, Registered Nurse, who was the attending nurse at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the urine draw of Petty was performed.



According to court documentation, the “urine draw screen at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where a urine draw of Petty was performed,” on November 10, 2015 has been alleged to have amphetamines and benzodiazepines present in it.



Petty, 29, of Kewanee, Illinois, has been charged with allegedly crossing the roadway centerline with his van and crashing into Masters’ vehicle causing her death. That crash occurred on November 9, 2015 near the Route 17 and 40 junction.



Petty faces felony charges of driving under the influence of amphetamines and benzodiazepines, plus possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. If found guilty, Petty could receive up to 14 years in prison, if a special condition of sentencing is implored for DUI convictions causing death or serious injury.



Petty currently remains free from incarceration on a personal recognizance bond of $250,000. He was officially charged with the felonies on March 10, 2016. A scheduling conference in this case has been set for July 28, 2017. The October jury trial has been estimated to take up to three days to complete.